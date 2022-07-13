Limerick's Old Christians GAA Club celebrates 60th anniversary

A GAA club serving communities on the southside of the city celebrated its 60th anniversary over the weekend.

Old Christians GAA Club, based in Rathbane, was founded by the Christian Brothers School in Sexton Street - ironically due to fears of the decline of hurling in the urban area.

They got off to a flier winning the county football title in their first year.

Two days of celebrations took place to mark their diamond anniversary, with their park renamed in honour of the late John Power.

John, who sadly died in April 2020, was one of the founding members of Old Christians GAA Club, and, said development committee member Tim Madden, spent all his time in Rathbane building up the side.

Present for the renaming ceremony were all his family, alongside councillor Elena Secas - deputising for new mayor Francis Foley - plus county board chairman John Cregan.

On Saturday, the Liam MacCarthy Cup was present - decked out in the Old Christians colours of black-and-red - as part of a family fun day.

A challenge match with Sixmilebridge's GAA side ensued, with several more under-age games.

Old Christians GAA Club is always on the look out for new members.

The grounds at Rathbane are open through the week, so anyone who is interested are asked to pop down and make themselves known.