In Pictures: Limerick SFC clash of Ballysteen and Galtee Gaels in sunny Kilmallock

GALTEE Gaels kick-started their Irish Wire Products Limerick senior football championship with a win over Ballysteen.
Ballysteen had beaten Ballylanders in round one, but in this tie in Kilmallock it was Galtee Gaels that bounced back from defeat to Adare to secure the vital victory.
Photographer Keith Wiseman was in attendance for the Limerick Leader.
