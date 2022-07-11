Wins for Monaleen and Galtee Gaels in second round of Limerick SFC

Sean Clancy, of Galtee Gaels, gathers possession against Ballysteen in their Limerick senior football tie at Kilmallock on Sunday evening Picture: Keith Wiseman
THERE were wins for both Monaleen and Galtee Gaels in Sunday's second round action in this year's Irish Wire Products Limerick senior football championship.
Monaleen collected their first win of the campaign when recording a 2-13 to 1-10 victory over Galbally, while Galtee Gaels had a three-point margin of victory over Ballysteen 2-13 to 1-13 in Kilmallock on Sunday evening.
Monaleen led Galbally 2-6 to 1-5 at half-time in Kilbreedy with goals from a Mark O'Dwyer penalty after Darragh Murray was fouled, while John Nicolas raised a second green flag for the city side.
Galtee Gaels led their contest with Ballysteen by a single point at half-time, 0-7 to 0-6.
SCORERS: MONALEEN: Donnacha Ó Dalaigh 0-5, Mark O'Dwyer (penalty), Alan Nicholas 1-0 each, Ger Collins (2 frees), Luke Murphy 0-3 each, Conal Ó Duinn, Donal O'Sullivan (free) 0-1 each; GALBALLY: Dylan O'Shea 1-2, Josh Dineen 0-4 (4 frees), James Ryan, Ger Quinlan, Cathal Shanahan 0-1 each.
SCORERS: GALTEE GAELS: Zach McCarthy, Alan Condon 1-2 each, Bob Childs 0-4 (1 mark, 1 free), Eoghan McNamara 0-2, Hugh Moloney, Alan Coughlan, Conor McGrath ('45') 0-1 each; BALLYSTEEN: David O'Shaughnessy 0-8 (6 frees, 1 '45'), Danny Neville 1-2, Shane Hallinan, Seán Whelan, Darragh Ranahan 0-1 each.
