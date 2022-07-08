60th anniversary celebrations planned for Limerick city GAA club Old Christians

LIMERICK GAA club Old Christians have a weekend of celebrations planned to mark their 60th anniversary.
This Friday July 8 in their Rathbane GAA grounds at 6.45pm is a renaming ceremony for their grounds to Pairc de Paor in honour of their late founding member, John Power.
This will be followed by Mass in the clubhouse hall and a social gathering in the Spotted Dog.
On Saturday July 9, is a Family Fun Day from 2pm to 5.30pm with a number of hurling matches.
There is also a draw to win framed Limerick Hurling Jersey and two All Ireland Hurling Final tickets in Patsy Nicholas that night.
