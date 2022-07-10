Search

10 Jul 2022

Limerick play Fermanagh in bid to reach final in All-Ireland Ladies Football Championship

Limerick play Fermanagh in bid to reach final in All-Ireland Ladies Football Championship

Limerick forward Iris Kennelly

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

10 Jul 2022 9:30 AM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK and Fermanagh ladies football sides meet yet again this Sunday lunch-time

This July 10 tie is a TG4 All-Ireland Junior Championship semi final in Kiltoom, Co Roscommon the venue at 1.30.

The sides are battling for a July 31 final spot in Croke Park against Antrim or Carlow.

Back on March 20, the sides met in a Division Four league semi final – Limerick 4-10 to 3-9 winners on that occasion.

Limerick then lost the league final to Offaly but regrouped for championship action where Antrim and New York provided opposition ahead of this semi final.

Sunday is a repeat of the 2020 All-Ireland Junior Championship semi final when the Ulster side were 4-10 to 4-3 winners.

Limerick also lost this semi final last year – losing to Wicklow, 1-12 to 0-4.

Limerick and Fermanagh also met in a league semi final in 2019 – Fermanagh winners. 

The sides also met in the group stages of the 2018 and ‘19 leagues – Limerick winning both.

Limerick's manager is Kerry native Graham Shine. He is assisted by selectors Kevin Boyle, Aideen Fitzpatrick and Tim Keanneally. Team captain is Roisin Ambrose.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media