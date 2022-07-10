Limerick play Fermanagh in bid to reach final in All-Ireland Ladies Football Championship

LIMERICK and Fermanagh ladies football sides meet yet again this Sunday lunch-time

This July 10 tie is a TG4 All-Ireland Junior Championship semi final in Kiltoom, Co Roscommon the venue at 1.30.

The sides are battling for a July 31 final spot in Croke Park against Antrim or Carlow.

Back on March 20, the sides met in a Division Four league semi final – Limerick 4-10 to 3-9 winners on that occasion.

Limerick then lost the league final to Offaly but regrouped for championship action where Antrim and New York provided opposition ahead of this semi final.

Sunday is a repeat of the 2020 All-Ireland Junior Championship semi final when the Ulster side were 4-10 to 4-3 winners.

Limerick also lost this semi final last year – losing to Wicklow, 1-12 to 0-4.

Limerick and Fermanagh also met in a league semi final in 2019 – Fermanagh winners.

The sides also met in the group stages of the 2018 and ‘19 leagues – Limerick winning both.

Limerick's manager is Kerry native Graham Shine. He is assisted by selectors Kevin Boyle, Aideen Fitzpatrick and Tim Keanneally. Team captain is Roisin Ambrose.