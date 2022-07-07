Search

07 Jul 2022

Fixtures confirmed: 20 round two games this weekend in Limerick club football championship

Participating teams in the Griffins Coaches Limerick IFC. PIC: Don Moloney

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

07 Jul 2022 9:30 PM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

THERE is round two action in Limerick club football championship this weekend.

Across the top four tiers of Limerick football there are 20 games ahead of a break for the football sides for inter-county and club hurling fixtures.

Round three in the senior, intermediate and junior grades will take place on the weekend of August 18-21.

FIXTURES

Limerick SFC Group 1 Round 2
Claughaun v Fr Caseys , Friday July 8, in Askeaton at 7.30pm

Oola v Newcastle West, Saturday July 9 in Kilmallock at 7.30pm

Galbally v Monaleen on Sunday July 10 in Kilbreedy at 2pm

Limerick SFC Group 1 Round 2
Ballylanders v St Kierans, Saturday July 9 in Ballyagran at 7.30pm

Kildimo-Pallaskenry v Adare, Saturday July 9 in The Bog Garden at 7.30pm

Ballysteen v Galtee Gaels, Sunday July 10 in Kilmallock at 7.30pm

Limerick IFC Group 1 Round 2

Bruff v Na Piarsaigh, Saturday July 9 in Caherelly at 7.30pm

Limerick IFC Group 2 Round 2
Mungret St Pauls v Fr Caseys, Sunday July 10 in Mick Neville Park at 5.30pm

Dromcollogher-Broadford v Rathkeale, Saturday July 9 in Feenagh at 7.30pm

Pallasgreen v Gerald Griffins, Friday July 8 in Croagh at 7.30pm

Limerick Premier JAFC Group 1 Round 2
Ballybrown v Newcastle West, Sunday July 10 in Askeaton at 7.30pm

Cappagh v Croom, Friday July 8 in Mick Neville Park at 7.30pm

Limerick Premier JAFC Group 2 Round 2
Castlemahon v Monaleen, Saturday July 9 in Croagh at 5.30pm

Feenagh-Kilmeedy v Mountcollins, Saturday July 9 in Newcastle West at 7.30pm

Limerick JAFC Group 1 Round 2
South Liberties v Bruree, Saturday July 9 in Croom at 7.30pm

Mungret St Pauls v Banogue, Sunday July 10 in Mick Neville Park at 7.30pm

Na Piarsaigh v Ballybricken-Bohermore, Sunday July 10 in Caherconlish at 7.30pm

Limerick JAFC Group 2 Round 2
Granagh-Ballingarry v Ahane, Sunday July 10 in Mungret at 7.30pm

Adare v Camogue Rovers, Sunday July 10 in Ballyagran at 7.30pm

St Patricks v Hospital-Herbertstown, Sunday July 10 in Caherelly at 7.30pm

