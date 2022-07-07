Fixtures confirmed: 20 round two games this weekend in Limerick club football championship

Participating teams in the Griffins Coaches Limerick IFC. PIC: Don Moloney
THERE is round two action in Limerick club football championship this weekend.
Across the top four tiers of Limerick football there are 20 games ahead of a break for the football sides for inter-county and club hurling fixtures.
Round three in the senior, intermediate and junior grades will take place on the weekend of August 18-21.
FIXTURES
Limerick SFC Group 1 Round 2
Claughaun v Fr Caseys , Friday July 8, in Askeaton at 7.30pm
Oola v Newcastle West, Saturday July 9 in Kilmallock at 7.30pm
Galbally v Monaleen on Sunday July 10 in Kilbreedy at 2pm
Limerick SFC Group 1 Round 2
Ballylanders v St Kierans, Saturday July 9 in Ballyagran at 7.30pm
Kildimo-Pallaskenry v Adare, Saturday July 9 in The Bog Garden at 7.30pm
Ballysteen v Galtee Gaels, Sunday July 10 in Kilmallock at 7.30pm
Limerick IFC Group 1 Round 2
Bruff v Na Piarsaigh, Saturday July 9 in Caherelly at 7.30pm
Limerick IFC Group 2 Round 2
Mungret St Pauls v Fr Caseys, Sunday July 10 in Mick Neville Park at 5.30pm
Dromcollogher-Broadford v Rathkeale, Saturday July 9 in Feenagh at 7.30pm
Pallasgreen v Gerald Griffins, Friday July 8 in Croagh at 7.30pm
Limerick Premier JAFC Group 1 Round 2
Ballybrown v Newcastle West, Sunday July 10 in Askeaton at 7.30pm
Cappagh v Croom, Friday July 8 in Mick Neville Park at 7.30pm
Limerick Premier JAFC Group 2 Round 2
Castlemahon v Monaleen, Saturday July 9 in Croagh at 5.30pm
Feenagh-Kilmeedy v Mountcollins, Saturday July 9 in Newcastle West at 7.30pm
Limerick JAFC Group 1 Round 2
South Liberties v Bruree, Saturday July 9 in Croom at 7.30pm
Mungret St Pauls v Banogue, Sunday July 10 in Mick Neville Park at 7.30pm
Na Piarsaigh v Ballybricken-Bohermore, Sunday July 10 in Caherconlish at 7.30pm
Limerick JAFC Group 2 Round 2
Granagh-Ballingarry v Ahane, Sunday July 10 in Mungret at 7.30pm
Adare v Camogue Rovers, Sunday July 10 in Ballyagran at 7.30pm
St Patricks v Hospital-Herbertstown, Sunday July 10 in Caherelly at 7.30pm
