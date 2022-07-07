Sean Carey: JP McManus Pro-Am 'like you are in a County Final and it’s the last five minutes'

FOUR charity teams were among the 50 star-laden teams to take part in the JP McManus Pro-Am this Monday and Tuesday in Adare Manor.

St Gabriel’s Foundation, Aisling Annacotty FC, Munster Heart Foundation and Saoirse Addiction Treatment Centre were the honoured quartet to play in Adare after a total of 59 teams representing charitable organisations from the Mid-West had competed in an JP McManus Pro-Am Grand Qualifier earlier this year. Those 59 teams had progressed from the initial pre-qualifying phase, which took place in 2018 and 2019 on various courses across Munster and beyond.

Sean Carey was a member of the Saoirse Addiction Treatment Centre team, along with Barry Leddin and Eoin Hanrahan.

They got to play alongside Rafa Cabrera-Bello and Patrick Cantlay.

“It’s like you are in a County Final and it’s the last five minutes but it lasts for five hours!” beamed Carey after the conclusion of Monday’s 18 holes in splendid sunshine.

Better known for his exploits on the hurling field with Patrickswell, Carey couldn’t hide his delight after his round with world no7 Cantlay.

“I had my son Nathan as my caddie so it was a great family day - what could be better. This was magical and after yesterday’s win for Limerick it’s just great all round,” smiled Carey on Monday evening.

On Tuesday, his brother Pa was on Caddie duties.

“That was just magic - we had a great day with Patrick Cantlay, Eoin and Barry. It was fantastic, you couldn’t get any better,” said Sean Carey after finishing up on the 10th hole after his opening day round.

“Fantastic. It was just magical, great weather, big crowds - some buzz.”

He continued: “With the crowds are there, you would be a bit nervy but thankfully there weren’t too many horrors or carnage. Once the nerves settled down I was fine and he was grand and cool. It was a pleasure and Patrick was a gentleman to play with”.

“He was very so friendly and helpful with advise for putts or drives - top notch and I couldn’t speak highly enough of him, just a gentleman to the core.”

There was time for hurling chat across the five hours around the course.

”Loads of hurling talk. Patrick said he liked it and said he couldn’t believe that it was amateur. We got Aaron Gillane, Kyle Hayes and Cian Lynch to sign a sliothar and we gave that to him as a present from myself, Barry and Eoin - he was thrilled with it and it was a small touch but he was delighted,” said Carey, who nowadays has traded in his hurley for golf clubs and a GAA referees whistle as well assisting with Castleconnell's Ahane GAA club, where he now lives.