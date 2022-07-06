Search

06 Jul 2022

Live television coverage for Limerick's All-Ireland Camogie Championship quarter final tie

Waterford's Lorraine Bray and Limerck's Marian Quaid pictured ahead of the All-Ireland championship quarter final. PIC: Inpho

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

06 Jul 2022 7:45 PM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

THE Camogie Association have confirmed that RTE will provide live coverage of all remaining games in the 2022 Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship.

Limerick play Waterford in the quarter final on Saturday July 16 in Thurles and the tie will be live on RTE2.

Limerick's game in the knockout stages is a double-header in FBD Semple Stadium - Waterford v Limerick at 3.15pm and Kilkenny v Dublin at 5.30pm.

The quartet are battling for semi finals spots in Croke Park on Saturday July 23 - Cork and Galway awaiting quarter final winners.

This Wednesday afternoon, Limerick captain Marian Quaid attended a media launch in Croke Park ahead of the quarter finals. Waterford (Lorraine Bray), Dublin (Hannah Hegarty) and Kilkenny (Aoife Prendergast) all attended the launch. 

Limerick managed by John Lillis and coached by Declan Nash and Darragh O'Grady, lost to Galway and Kilkenny but then beat Offaly, Down and Antrim to reach the knockout stages.

It's the first time since 

Speaking at today’s launch, President of the Camogie Association, Hilda Breslin, said: "I am delighted to be launching the Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Quarter Finals today in Croke Park, where the four sides will be competing for a place in the semi finals on July 23 in Croke Park. We are delighted this year to welcome our new sponsors Glen Dimplex, who announced a five year sponsor of the Camogie Association All Ireland Championships and their generous contributions and commitment to camogie. The Camogie Association are extremely appreciative of the generous support of Carmel Naughton and Glen Dimplex". 

Rowena Rodrigues, Group Head of External Relations and Engagement at Glen Dimplex said: "As proud sponsors of the Camogie Association All-Ireland Championships, Glen Dimplex is delighted to show our support for the Quarter Finals, in what is set to be an exciting double header in Semple Stadium. We are delighted to be involved with the Championships and would like to congratulate all the players and teams who competed over the last six weeks”.

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

