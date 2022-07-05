Eamon Grimes warns 'you can never write off' Kilkenny ahead of Limerick hurling final

“IT was absolutely gorgeous,” said Eamon Grimes with a broad smile.

Limerick’s 1973 All-Ireland winning captain wasn’t talking hurling but his round of golf this Monday at the JP McManus Pro-Am.

The South Liberties man played with pro golfer Henrik Stenson, and National Hunt’s Charlie Swan and Frank Berry.

“I enjoyed it - we played with a lovely pro in Henrik Stenson,” said Grimes.

On Tuesday he played alongside Tommy Fleetwood and on both days, Grimes had his son Eamon on caddie duties.

And, what of the hurling?

“You can never write them off,” warned Grimes of Kilkenny.

But the last Limerick captain to defeat Kilkenny on All-Ireland final day wasn’t surprised by the Cats progress to the final.

“Kilkenny were coming there nicely - maybe on the backfoot but coming nicely and low key. They are very strong,” said Grimes of Kilkenny.

Limerick had to overcome an almighty battle with Galway and Grimes feels it will stand the men in green in good stead.

“What happened with us was probably the best thing that could have happened - a lot our of fellas were a little hesitant going for the ball. They might have been something similar to what happened to Clare with Wexford,” outlined Grimes.

“I think we had a great preparation for the All-Ireland final – It was great preparation for two weeks time. We have got a wake-up call after yesterday and that will be rectified,” he stressed.