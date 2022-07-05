Kyle Hayes: 'Definitely have to up our game in the next outing if we want to be successful'

KYLE Hayes insists that winning an epic struggle like the All-Ireland SHC semi final against Galway makes it all the sweeter for Limerick.

“Enjoyable,” he gasped when speaking under the Hogan Stand after the three point victory.

“These are the type of games that are enjoyable to us. That was a massive test for us but every game this year has been a challenge but that was probably our biggest challenge this year,” outlined the centre forward.

He explained: “These are the most enjoyable games when it is nip and tuck and tough around the middle. We knew it was going to come down the last scores and it might soon funny but that’s what makes these the games we enjoy and remember and stand out for us”.

“Nice to come out on top,” smiled Hayes.

“The boys inside in the full forward were just on fire for the whole game to be fair and they got us out of a whole at the start. Galway were probably unfortunate with a couple of opportunities with three or four wides in those first couple of minutes,” recalled Hayes of the opening quarter when Limerick dominated.

“We knew there was always going to be a kick back from them.”

By half time, Limerick were four points clear.

“We have our process and we were sticking to that – we probably weren’t where we wanted to be but we knew there was a lot of scope for improvement.”

He continued: “I think we got off to a good start in the second half but then they got the goal but what was nice to see was that there was a good response from us all. From the player’s point of view we always knew it was going to come down to a puck of the ball in the end.”

Returning to Croke Park was always a target said Hayes.

“The aim at the start of the year was to be back here when it was down to knockout.”

What of Kilkenny in the final?

“We will get back training during the week and focus for the next two weeks and look forward to the final when it comes. It is really a new opponent for us because even during the league we haven’t met them that much but we know what Kilkenny bring and we will definitely have to up our game in the next outing if we want to be successful,” he stressed.

The Kildimo-Pallaskenry man was also loud in praise of the Limerick support.

“Even coming in on the bus you can see that Galway were out-numbered – it was green everywhere and it’s like that for all the games this year. Limerick is a massive sporting county and we know that, whether it is football, hurling, rugby – they support it and we appreciate that,” said Hayes.