Limerick hosts round two of the Interprovincial Wheelchair Hurling Camogie League

ROUND Two games in the M Donnelly sponsored Interprovincial Wheelchair Hurling-Camogie League takes place in Limerick this Saturday, July 2.

The action takes place in Tailteann Hall in Mary Immaculate College from 10.30am to 2.30pm.

Each team will have three games of 20-minute duraction.

Host club Munster are the reigning All-Ireland champions from 2019 with action only returning in recent weeks after the Covid-19 restrictions.

Munster, who have players from Limerick, Clare, Tipperary and Kerry in their panel, will have a senior and junior team in action this Saturday.

All games in Interprovincial Wheelchair Hurling-Camogie League and Championship include mixed male and female teams.

The seniors are captained by Ellie Sheehy with Caroline O'Halloran as vice-captain. The team coaches are David Fitzgerald and John Carey.

The juniors are captained by Cormac Downey, with coaches Joanne Sheehy, Catherine Downey and Emma Keogh.

"Saturday is round two and we won all three games in round one which was hosted by Ulster," explains senior player Steve Casey.

"Saturday is a big day for us because it's great to be back in action again after two weeks and to be hosting the games in Limerick. It's 12 years now since we first started out and I have to say a big Thank You to all the schools and clubs that have helped us prepare," said Casey.

Round three will see the provinces face-off in Connacht, while the concluding round of the league will be hosted by Leinster. Attention will then turn to the All-Ireland Championship on the October Bank Holiday weekend, when Munster will hope to retain their title.

Munster senior panel: Kieran Bennis, Steve Casey, Jack Cussen, Darren Dineen, Cian Horgan, Sultan Kahar, James McCarthy, Edel Morrissey, Maurice Noonan, Caroline O'Halloran, Gary O'Halloran, Ellie Sheehy, Paul Kelly.

Munster junior panel: Molly Canty, Isabelle Cooper, Cormac Downey, Sean Hassett, Jack Houlihan, Sophie Keogh, Kate Leenane, Eoin O'Brien, Daithi O'Rourke, Sarah-Jane Pierce, Saorlaith Ruane, Ciara Ryan, Pippa Sutton, Isabella Sydney, Saoirse Whelan.