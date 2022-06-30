Search

30 Jun 2022

Limerick GAA Adult and Underage hurling and football fixtures for the week June 30-July 7

Limerick GAA Adult and Underage hurling and football fixtures for the week of July 1-7

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

30 Jun 2022 2:30 PM

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK GAA have confirmed the following fixtures for the period from Thursday June 30 to Thursday July 7.

Thursday 30

County U19 A Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 2

Killacolla Gaels v Adare in Killacolla Gaels at 7.30pm

County Senior Football Championship Group 1 Round 1

Fr Caseys v Oola in Ballybrown at 7.30pm

County Senior Football Championship Group 2 Round 1

St Kierans v Kildimo-Pallaskenry in The Bog Garden at 7.30pm

County Intermediate Football Group 2 Round 1

Pallasgreen v Mungret St Pauls in Claughaun at 7.45pm

County Premier Junior A Football Championship Group 2 Round 1

Feenagh-Kilmeedy v Monagea at 7.30pm

County Junior A Football Championship Group 1 Round 1

Athea v Cappagh in Ballyhahill at 7.30pm

Ballybrown v Kilteely-Dromkeen in Bruff at 7.30pm

U13 Football Division 1

(First named team at home - all games 7pm)

Adare v Ballybrown; Mungret St Pauls v Fr Caseys

U13 Football Division 2A

(First named team at home - all games 7pm)

Monaleen v Kildimo-Pallaskenry; Na Piarsaigh v Dromcollogher; Cappagh-Rathkeale v South Liberties; Shannon Gaels v Newcastle West

U13 Football Division 2B

(First named team at home - all games 7pm)

Kilmallock v Oola; Hospital-Herbertstown v Killacolla; Ahane v Crecora-Manister

U13 Football Division 3A

(First named team at home - all games 7pm)

St Patricks v Granagh-Ballingarry; Claughaun v Belville Gaels; Athea v Monaleen; St Senans v St Kierans; Knockaderry v Mungret St Pauls

U13 Football Division 3B

(First named team at home - all games 7pm)

Galbally v Dromin-Athlacca-Banogue; Knockainey v Coshlea Gaels; Galtee Gaels v Ballylanders; Pallasgreen v Caherconlish

Friday July 1

County Premier U19 Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 2

Na Piarsaigh v Bruff in Na Piarsaigh at 7.30pm

Monaleen v Cappamore in Monaleen at 7.30pm

County U19 A Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 2

Knockaderry v Naomh Eoin/Cnoc Gaels in Knockaderry at 7.30pm

County U19 A Hurling Championship Group 3 Round 2

Kildimo-Pallaskenry v Ballybrown in Pallaskenry at 7.30pm

County U19 B Hurling Championship Group 4 Round 2

St Kierans v Pallasgreen in St Kierans at 7.30pm

County Senior Football Championship Group 1 Round 1

Monaleen v Newcastle West in Mick Neville Park at 7.30pm

Galbally v Claughaun in Hospital at 7.30pm

County Senior Football Championship Group 2 Round 1

Ballysteen v Ballylanders in Ballyagran at 7.30pm

Galtee Gaels v Adare in Kilfinane at 7.30pm

County Intermediate Football Championship Round 1

Na Piarsaigh v St Senans in Askeaton at 7.30pm

County Intermediate Football Championship Group 2 Round 1

Fr Caseys v Dromcollogher-Broadford in Tournafulla at 7.30pm

Gerald Griffins v Rathkeale in Newcastle West at 7.30pm

County Junior A Football Championship Group 1 Round 1

Bruree v Mungret St Pauls in Croom at 7.30pm

Ballybricken-Bohermore v Banogue in Fedamore at 7.30pm

County Junior A Football Championship Group 2 Round 1

St Patricks v Granagh-Ballingarry in The Bog Garden at 7.30pm

U15 Football Division 3C

Mungret St Pauls v Ballybrown in Mungret at 6.30pm

Saturday July 2

County Intermediate Football Championship Round 1

Bruff v Glin in The Bog Garden at 7.30pm

County Premier Junior A Football Championship Group 2 Round 1

Mountcollins v Monaleen in Mick Neville Park at 7.30pm

County U19 A Hurling Championship Group 4 Round 2

Coshlea Gaels v Croagh-Kilfinny-Rathkeale in Effin at 7.30pm

County Junior A Football Championship Group 1 Round 1

Newcastle West v Croom in Feenagh at 5pm

Na Piarsaigh v South Liberties in Rathbane at 7.30pm

County Junior A Football Championship Group 2 Round 1

Ahane v Adare in Mungret at 7.30pm

County U19 A Football Championship Group 1 Round 1

Ballysteen v Adare in Ballysteen at 7.30pm

Monday July 4

County U19 B Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 2

Tournafulla-Killeedy v Granagh-Ballingarry in Killeedy at 7.30pm

County Premier Junior A Football Championship Group 2 Round 1

Cappamore v Castlemahon in Kilbreedy at 7.30pm

County Junior A Football Championship Group 2 Round 1

Hospital-Herbertstown v Camogue Rovers in Knockainey at 7.30pm

U15 Hurling Division 1

(First named team at home - all games 7pm)

Doon v Monaleen; Mungret St Pauls v Kilmallock; Killeedy-Tournafulla-Monagea v Na Piarsaigh

U15 Hurling Division 2A

(First named team at home - all games 7pm)

Patrickswell v Murroe-Boher; Belville Gaels v Killacolla Gaels; Garryspillane v Newcastle West

U15 Hurling Division 2B

(First named team at home - all games 7pm)

Coshlea Gaels v Glenroe; Hospital-Herbertstown v Bruff; Ballybrown v St Kierans

U15 Hurling Division 3A

(First named team at home - all games 7pm)

Crecora-Manister v Dromin-Athlacca-Banogue; Dromcollogher-Broadford v Templeglantine; Na Piarsaigh v Croagh-Kilfinny-Rathkeale; St Patricks v Granagh-Ballingarry

U15 Hurling Division 3B

(First named team at home - all games 7pm)

Cappamore v South Liberties; Croom v Caherline; Knockaderry v Claughaun; Knockainey v Blackrock; Glenroe v Ballybricken-Bohermore-Fedamore

U15 Football Division 3A

(First named team at home - all games 7pm)

Askeaton-Ballysteen-Kilcornan v St Senans  

Tuesday July 5

County U19 B Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 2

Dromin-Athlacca v Askeaton in Dromin-Athlacca at 7.30pm

County U19 B Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 2

Glenroe v Mungret St Pauls in Glenroe at 7.30pm

U13 Football Division 2A

Kildimo-Pallaskenry v Cappagh-Rathkeale in Kildimo-Pallaskenry at 7pm

Wednesday July 6

U17 Hurling Division 1

(First named team at home - all games 7pm)

Bruff v Monaleen; Kildimo-Pallaskenry v Garryspillane; Na Piarsaigh v Mungret St Pauls; Murroe-Boher v Doon

U17 Hurling Division 2A

(First named team at home - all games 7pm)

Ahane v Kilmallock; Cappamore v Croom; Knockainey v Pallasgreen

U17 Hurling Division 2B

(First named team at home - all games 7pm)

Patrickswell v Killacolla Gaels; St Kierans v Newcastle West; Ballybrown v Belville Gaels

U17 Hurling Division 3A

(First named team at home - all games 7pm) 

Adare v Ballybricken-Fedamore; Dromcollogher-Broadford v Croagh-Kilfinny-Rathkeale; Askeaton-Ballysteen-Kilcornan v Kileedy-Tournafulla

U17 Hurling Division 3B

(First named team at home - all games 7pm)

South Liberties v Coshlea Gaels; Blackrock v Claughaun-St Patricks; Caherline v Glenroe

Thursday July 7

County Premier Junior A Football Championship Group 2 Round 2

Monagea v Cappamore in Kilfinane at 7.30pm

County Junior A Football Championship Group 1 Round 2

Kilteely-Dromkeen v Athea in Ballybrown at 7.30pm

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media