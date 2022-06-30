Limerick GAA Adult and Underage hurling and football fixtures for the week June 30-July 7

LIMERICK GAA have confirmed the following fixtures for the period from Thursday June 30 to Thursday July 7.
Thursday 30
County U19 A Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 2
Killacolla Gaels v Adare in Killacolla Gaels at 7.30pm
County Senior Football Championship Group 1 Round 1
Fr Caseys v Oola in Ballybrown at 7.30pm
County Senior Football Championship Group 2 Round 1
St Kierans v Kildimo-Pallaskenry in The Bog Garden at 7.30pm
County Intermediate Football Group 2 Round 1
Pallasgreen v Mungret St Pauls in Claughaun at 7.45pm
County Premier Junior A Football Championship Group 2 Round 1
Feenagh-Kilmeedy v Monagea at 7.30pm
County Junior A Football Championship Group 1 Round 1
Athea v Cappagh in Ballyhahill at 7.30pm
Ballybrown v Kilteely-Dromkeen in Bruff at 7.30pm
U13 Football Division 1
(First named team at home - all games 7pm)
Adare v Ballybrown; Mungret St Pauls v Fr Caseys
U13 Football Division 2A
(First named team at home - all games 7pm)
Monaleen v Kildimo-Pallaskenry; Na Piarsaigh v Dromcollogher; Cappagh-Rathkeale v South Liberties; Shannon Gaels v Newcastle West
U13 Football Division 2B
(First named team at home - all games 7pm)
Kilmallock v Oola; Hospital-Herbertstown v Killacolla; Ahane v Crecora-Manister
U13 Football Division 3A
(First named team at home - all games 7pm)
St Patricks v Granagh-Ballingarry; Claughaun v Belville Gaels; Athea v Monaleen; St Senans v St Kierans; Knockaderry v Mungret St Pauls
U13 Football Division 3B
(First named team at home - all games 7pm)
Galbally v Dromin-Athlacca-Banogue; Knockainey v Coshlea Gaels; Galtee Gaels v Ballylanders; Pallasgreen v Caherconlish
Friday July 1
County Premier U19 Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 2
Na Piarsaigh v Bruff in Na Piarsaigh at 7.30pm
Monaleen v Cappamore in Monaleen at 7.30pm
County U19 A Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 2
Knockaderry v Naomh Eoin/Cnoc Gaels in Knockaderry at 7.30pm
County U19 A Hurling Championship Group 3 Round 2
Kildimo-Pallaskenry v Ballybrown in Pallaskenry at 7.30pm
County U19 B Hurling Championship Group 4 Round 2
St Kierans v Pallasgreen in St Kierans at 7.30pm
County Senior Football Championship Group 1 Round 1
Monaleen v Newcastle West in Mick Neville Park at 7.30pm
Galbally v Claughaun in Hospital at 7.30pm
County Senior Football Championship Group 2 Round 1
Ballysteen v Ballylanders in Ballyagran at 7.30pm
Galtee Gaels v Adare in Kilfinane at 7.30pm
County Intermediate Football Championship Round 1
Na Piarsaigh v St Senans in Askeaton at 7.30pm
County Intermediate Football Championship Group 2 Round 1
Fr Caseys v Dromcollogher-Broadford in Tournafulla at 7.30pm
Gerald Griffins v Rathkeale in Newcastle West at 7.30pm
County Junior A Football Championship Group 1 Round 1
Bruree v Mungret St Pauls in Croom at 7.30pm
Ballybricken-Bohermore v Banogue in Fedamore at 7.30pm
County Junior A Football Championship Group 2 Round 1
St Patricks v Granagh-Ballingarry in The Bog Garden at 7.30pm
U15 Football Division 3C
Mungret St Pauls v Ballybrown in Mungret at 6.30pm
Saturday July 2
County Intermediate Football Championship Round 1
Bruff v Glin in The Bog Garden at 7.30pm
County Premier Junior A Football Championship Group 2 Round 1
Mountcollins v Monaleen in Mick Neville Park at 7.30pm
County U19 A Hurling Championship Group 4 Round 2
Coshlea Gaels v Croagh-Kilfinny-Rathkeale in Effin at 7.30pm
County Junior A Football Championship Group 1 Round 1
Newcastle West v Croom in Feenagh at 5pm
Na Piarsaigh v South Liberties in Rathbane at 7.30pm
County Junior A Football Championship Group 2 Round 1
Ahane v Adare in Mungret at 7.30pm
County U19 A Football Championship Group 1 Round 1
Ballysteen v Adare in Ballysteen at 7.30pm
Monday July 4
County U19 B Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 2
Tournafulla-Killeedy v Granagh-Ballingarry in Killeedy at 7.30pm
County Premier Junior A Football Championship Group 2 Round 1
Cappamore v Castlemahon in Kilbreedy at 7.30pm
County Junior A Football Championship Group 2 Round 1
Hospital-Herbertstown v Camogue Rovers in Knockainey at 7.30pm
U15 Hurling Division 1
(First named team at home - all games 7pm)
Doon v Monaleen; Mungret St Pauls v Kilmallock; Killeedy-Tournafulla-Monagea v Na Piarsaigh
U15 Hurling Division 2A
(First named team at home - all games 7pm)
Patrickswell v Murroe-Boher; Belville Gaels v Killacolla Gaels; Garryspillane v Newcastle West
U15 Hurling Division 2B
(First named team at home - all games 7pm)
Coshlea Gaels v Glenroe; Hospital-Herbertstown v Bruff; Ballybrown v St Kierans
U15 Hurling Division 3A
(First named team at home - all games 7pm)
Crecora-Manister v Dromin-Athlacca-Banogue; Dromcollogher-Broadford v Templeglantine; Na Piarsaigh v Croagh-Kilfinny-Rathkeale; St Patricks v Granagh-Ballingarry
U15 Hurling Division 3B
(First named team at home - all games 7pm)
Cappamore v South Liberties; Croom v Caherline; Knockaderry v Claughaun; Knockainey v Blackrock; Glenroe v Ballybricken-Bohermore-Fedamore
U15 Football Division 3A
(First named team at home - all games 7pm)
Askeaton-Ballysteen-Kilcornan v St Senans
Tuesday July 5
County U19 B Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 2
Dromin-Athlacca v Askeaton in Dromin-Athlacca at 7.30pm
County U19 B Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 2
Glenroe v Mungret St Pauls in Glenroe at 7.30pm
U13 Football Division 2A
Kildimo-Pallaskenry v Cappagh-Rathkeale in Kildimo-Pallaskenry at 7pm
Wednesday July 6
U17 Hurling Division 1
(First named team at home - all games 7pm)
Bruff v Monaleen; Kildimo-Pallaskenry v Garryspillane; Na Piarsaigh v Mungret St Pauls; Murroe-Boher v Doon
U17 Hurling Division 2A
(First named team at home - all games 7pm)
Ahane v Kilmallock; Cappamore v Croom; Knockainey v Pallasgreen
U17 Hurling Division 2B
(First named team at home - all games 7pm)
Patrickswell v Killacolla Gaels; St Kierans v Newcastle West; Ballybrown v Belville Gaels
U17 Hurling Division 3A
(First named team at home - all games 7pm)
Adare v Ballybricken-Fedamore; Dromcollogher-Broadford v Croagh-Kilfinny-Rathkeale; Askeaton-Ballysteen-Kilcornan v Kileedy-Tournafulla
U17 Hurling Division 3B
(First named team at home - all games 7pm)
South Liberties v Coshlea Gaels; Blackrock v Claughaun-St Patricks; Caherline v Glenroe
Thursday July 7
County Premier Junior A Football Championship Group 2 Round 2
Monagea v Cappamore in Kilfinane at 7.30pm
County Junior A Football Championship Group 1 Round 2
Kilteely-Dromkeen v Athea in Ballybrown at 7.30pm
