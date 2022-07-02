John Kiely expects 'no quarter asked or given' between Limerick and Galway in Croke Park

JOHN Kiely expects “a tight, tough game, with no quarter asked or given” in Sunday’s All-Ireland SHC semi final with Galway.

The Limerick hurling manager explained that he will be drawing upon all recent clashes with The Tribesmen as well as their Leinster SHC form to establish a gameplan.

“I’d be taking Galway’s performances across a number of years, not just that game (last weekend), particularly our engagements with them. Our games have been very close physical encounters, great games, and I’ve no doubt our game on Sunday will be the same - a tight, tough game, with no quarter asked or given.”

He continued: “There are some super forwards on both sides, you saw the quality of the scores they got (Cork game) from the sideline, the end line, way out the field. Their shooting is really accurate and it’s something we have to aim towards, because ours wouldn’t have been on the same par as theirs in recent weeks. They’ve set the bar very high.”

“They’re a great side, a really good side, very skillful, they pass the ball accurately, they work in swarms, they put a lot of pressure on you when you’re on the ball. That’s the challenge for us - to survive in that environment, to thrive in it, to do what we want to do on the ball, to win the ball in that environment. We’re well aware of that but that’s the challenge, we’re really looking forward to it.”

Limerick have won the last two championship meetings of the teams but Galway have won the last two Allianz League clashes.

“We got a nice trimming from Galway here in the league and there’s no way we’re looking anywhere beyond the next day. We’ve worked really hard the last couple of weeks - we let the bodies heal the first week because of the intensity of the Clare game, but once we got back the focus was on being the best team we can be on Sunday,” said Kiely.

Overall the Limerick manager is content with his continuing progression of performance levels across the championship.

"Our season this year has been defined by the challenge that has come our way in every single game from the start of the year. Every team has brought the full crack of the whip and it’s been tough. Looking back now it’s been really good for us because the more we’ve been hit the stronger we’ve become, I think. We’ve had tremendous challenges and that can only be good for us overall," he said.

"We work hard on being focused, it’s something we’ve been good at. Once I knew the opposition, for instance, I wouldn’t watch the other games - I just don’t want that to be part of my subconscious. I’ll focus on one team and that’s Galway, end of story."