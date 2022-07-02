Search

02 Jul 2022

John Kiely expects 'no quarter asked or given' between Limerick and Galway in Croke Park

John Kiely:

Limerick hurling manager John Kiely

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

02 Jul 2022 3:30 PM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

JOHN Kiely expects “a tight, tough game, with no quarter asked or given” in Sunday’s All-Ireland SHC semi final with Galway.

The Limerick hurling manager explained that he will be drawing upon all recent clashes with The Tribesmen as well as their Leinster SHC form to establish a gameplan.

“I’d be taking Galway’s performances across a number of years, not just that game (last weekend), particularly our engagements with them. Our games have been very close physical encounters, great games, and I’ve no doubt our game on Sunday will be the same - a tight, tough game, with no quarter asked or given.”

He continued: “There are some super forwards on both sides, you saw the quality of the scores they got (Cork game) from the sideline, the end line, way out the field. Their shooting is really accurate and it’s something we have to aim towards, because ours wouldn’t have been on the same par as theirs in recent weeks. They’ve set the bar very high.”

“They’re a great side, a really good side, very skillful, they pass the ball accurately, they work in swarms, they put a lot of pressure on you when you’re on the ball. That’s the challenge for us - to survive in that environment, to thrive in it, to do what we want to do on the ball, to win the ball in that environment. We’re well aware of that but that’s the challenge, we’re really looking forward to it.”

Limerick have won the last two championship meetings of the teams but Galway have won the last two Allianz League clashes.

“We got a nice trimming from Galway here in the league and there’s no way we’re looking anywhere beyond the next day. We’ve worked really hard the last couple of weeks - we let the bodies heal the first week because of the intensity of the Clare game, but once we got back the focus was on being the best team we can be on Sunday,” said Kiely.

Overall the Limerick manager is content with his continuing progression of performance levels across the championship.

"Our season this year has been defined by the challenge that has come our way in every single game from the start of the year. Every team has brought the full crack of the whip and it’s been tough. Looking back now it’s been really good for us because the more we’ve been hit the stronger we’ve become, I think. We’ve had tremendous challenges and that can only be good for us overall," he said.

"We work hard on being focused, it’s something we’ve been good at. Once I knew the opposition, for instance, I wouldn’t watch the other games - I just don’t want that to be part of my subconscious. I’ll focus on one team and that’s Galway, end of story."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media