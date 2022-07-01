Four games in the Limerick senior club football championship this Friday evening

THE four remaining round one games in the Irish Wire Products Limerick senior football championship take place this Friday evening.

There is also action in the intermediate and junior ranks.

In the Limerick SFC, holders Newcastle West begin their title defence when they play Monaleen in Mick Neville Park in Rathkeale.

This is a repeat of last year's semi final, which Newcastle West won by one point.

The sides also met recently in the county league semi final - Newcastle West winning 2-9 to 0-10.

Newcastle West continue with Jimmy Lee as manager but have had changes to their backroom team as they bid to retain the title for the first time ever.

Monaleen continue under the management of Muiris Gavin.

There is another semi final repeat from last year when Adare play Galtee Gaels in Kilfinane.

Adare are under new management in 2022 with former Limerick manager John Brudair at the helm with former Dromcollogher-Broadford player Pat Donnelly as coach.

Galtee Gaels now have Dan McCarthy as manager but Brian Begley continues as coach.

In Hospital is the meeting of Claughaun and Galbally - the first time these sides have met in championship football since an intermediate tie in 2017.

It's only a second season back in the top flight for Claughaun since and they will hope the return to the five game group stages will allow their side to develop.

The fourth senior game this evening is the meeting of Ballylanders and Ballysteen in Ballyagran.

The sides last met in the 2020 semi finals, when the south Limerick men were winners.

But last year, Ballylanders had to contend with relegation issues, while Ballysteen lost to Adare at the quarter final stage.

Tickets for all games must be purchased online - details here

FRIDAY JULY 1 FIXTURES - ALL GAMES AT 7.30

Irish Wire Products Limerick SFC

Galbally v Claughaun in Hospital

Monaleen v Newcastle West in Mick Neville Park

Ballysteen v Ballylanders in Ballyagran

Galtee Gaels v Adare in Kilfinane

Griffin Coaches Limerick IFC

Na Piarsaigh v St Senans in Askeaton

Fr Caseys v Dromcollogher-Broadford in Tournafulla

Gerald Griffins v Rathkeale in Newcastle West

Woodlands House Hotel Limerick JAFC

Ballybricken-Bohermore v Banogue in Fedamore

Bruree v Mungret St Pauls in Croom

St Patricks v Granagh-Ballingarry in The Bog Garden