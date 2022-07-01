Four games in the Limerick senior club football championship this Friday evening

Competing team pictured at the launch of the Griffin Coaches Limerick IFC. PIC: Don Moloney
THE four remaining round one games in the Irish Wire Products Limerick senior football championship take place this Friday evening.
There is also action in the intermediate and junior ranks.
In the Limerick SFC, holders Newcastle West begin their title defence when they play Monaleen in Mick Neville Park in Rathkeale.
This is a repeat of last year's semi final, which Newcastle West won by one point.
The sides also met recently in the county league semi final - Newcastle West winning 2-9 to 0-10.
Newcastle West continue with Jimmy Lee as manager but have had changes to their backroom team as they bid to retain the title for the first time ever.
Monaleen continue under the management of Muiris Gavin.
There is another semi final repeat from last year when Adare play Galtee Gaels in Kilfinane.
Adare are under new management in 2022 with former Limerick manager John Brudair at the helm with former Dromcollogher-Broadford player Pat Donnelly as coach.
Galtee Gaels now have Dan McCarthy as manager but Brian Begley continues as coach.
In Hospital is the meeting of Claughaun and Galbally - the first time these sides have met in championship football since an intermediate tie in 2017.
It's only a second season back in the top flight for Claughaun since and they will hope the return to the five game group stages will allow their side to develop.
The fourth senior game this evening is the meeting of Ballylanders and Ballysteen in Ballyagran.
The sides last met in the 2020 semi finals, when the south Limerick men were winners.
But last year, Ballylanders had to contend with relegation issues, while Ballysteen lost to Adare at the quarter final stage.
Tickets for all games must be purchased online - details here
FRIDAY JULY 1 FIXTURES - ALL GAMES AT 7.30
Irish Wire Products Limerick SFC
Galbally v Claughaun in Hospital
Monaleen v Newcastle West in Mick Neville Park
Ballysteen v Ballylanders in Ballyagran
Galtee Gaels v Adare in Kilfinane
Griffin Coaches Limerick IFC
Na Piarsaigh v St Senans in Askeaton
Fr Caseys v Dromcollogher-Broadford in Tournafulla
Gerald Griffins v Rathkeale in Newcastle West
Woodlands House Hotel Limerick JAFC
Ballybricken-Bohermore v Banogue in Fedamore
Bruree v Mungret St Pauls in Croom
St Patricks v Granagh-Ballingarry in The Bog Garden
TV chef Eoin Sheehan has landed a new role as an ambassador for Bord Bia’s, Life is Better with Fruit and Vegetables campaign
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.