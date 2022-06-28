Search

28 Jun 2022

Fixtures confirmed: 23 round one games this weekend in Limerick club football championship

Fixtures confirmed: 23 round one games this weekend in Limerick club football championship

Sponsor Paddy Mulvihill of Irish Wire Products and representatives from the senior football clubs of Limerick at last week's launch of the 2022 club championships. PIC: Don Moloney

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

28 Jun 2022 9:30 PM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

THE Limerick club football championship commences this weekend.

Across the top four tiers of Limerick football there are 23 games from Thursday June 30 to Monday July 4.

With the Limerick hurlers in Croke Park on Sunday, many games are set for Thursday and Friday evenings.

Round two in the senior, intermediate and junior grades will take place the following weekend; July 7-10.

FIXTURES

Irish Wire Products Limerick SFC Group One Round One

Fr Caseys v Oola on Thursday June 30 in Clarina at 7.30

Galbally v Claughaun on Friday July 1 in Hospital at 7.30

Monaleen v Newcastle West on Friday July 1 in Mick Neville Park at 7.30

Irish Wire Products Limerick SFC Group Two Round One

St Kierans v Kildimo-Pallaskenry on Thursday June 30 in The Bog Garden at 7.30

Ballysteen v Ballylanders on Friday July 1 in Ballyagran at 7.30

Galtee Gaels v Adare on Friday July 1 in Kilfinane at 7.30

 

Griffin Coaches Limerick IFC Group One Round One

Na Piarsaigh v St Senans on Friday July 1 in Askeaton at 7.30

Bruff v Glin on Saturday July 2 in The Bog Garden at 7.30

Griffin Coaches Limerick IFC Group Two Round One

Pallasgreen v Mungret St Pauls on Thursday June 30 in Claughaun at 7.30

Fr Caseys v Dromcollogher-Broadford on Friday July 1 in Tournafulla 7.30

Gerald Griffins v Rathkeale on Friday July 1 in Newcastle West at 7.30

 

Woodlands House Hotel Limerick Premier JAFC Group One Round One

Ballybrown v Kilteely-Dromkeen on Thursday June 30 in Rhebogue at 7.30

Athea v Cappagh on Thursday June 30 in Ballyhahill at 7.30

Newcastle West v Croom on Saturday July 2 in Feeangh at 5pm

Woodlands House Hotel Limerick Premier JAFC Group Two Round One

Feenagh-Kilmeedy v Monagea on Thursday June 30 in Dromcollogher at 7.30

Mountcollins v Monaleen on Saturday July 2 in Mick Neville Park at 7.30

Cappamore v Castlemahon on Monday July 4 in Kilbreedy at 7.30

 

Woodlands House Hotel Limerick JAFC Group One Round One

Ballybricken-Bohermore v Banogue on Friday July 1 in Fedamore at 7.30

Bruree v Mungret St Pauls on Friday July 1 in Croom at 7.30

Na Piarsaigh v South Liberties on Saturday July 2 in Rathbane at 7.30

Woodlands House Hotel Limerick JAFC Group Two Round One

St Patricks v Granagh-Ballingarry on Friday July 1 in The Bog Garden at 7.30

Hospital-Herbertstown v Camogue Rovers on Friday July 1 in Knockainey at 7.30

Ahane v Adare on Saturday July 2 in Mungret at 7.30

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media