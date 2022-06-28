Fixtures confirmed: 23 round one games this weekend in Limerick club football championship

Sponsor Paddy Mulvihill of Irish Wire Products and representatives from the senior football clubs of Limerick at last week's launch of the 2022 club championships. PIC: Don Moloney
THE Limerick club football championship commences this weekend.
Across the top four tiers of Limerick football there are 23 games from Thursday June 30 to Monday July 4.
With the Limerick hurlers in Croke Park on Sunday, many games are set for Thursday and Friday evenings.
Round two in the senior, intermediate and junior grades will take place the following weekend; July 7-10.
FIXTURES
Irish Wire Products Limerick SFC Group One Round One
Fr Caseys v Oola on Thursday June 30 in Clarina at 7.30
Galbally v Claughaun on Friday July 1 in Hospital at 7.30
Monaleen v Newcastle West on Friday July 1 in Mick Neville Park at 7.30
Irish Wire Products Limerick SFC Group Two Round One
St Kierans v Kildimo-Pallaskenry on Thursday June 30 in The Bog Garden at 7.30
Ballysteen v Ballylanders on Friday July 1 in Ballyagran at 7.30
Galtee Gaels v Adare on Friday July 1 in Kilfinane at 7.30
Griffin Coaches Limerick IFC Group One Round One
Na Piarsaigh v St Senans on Friday July 1 in Askeaton at 7.30
Bruff v Glin on Saturday July 2 in The Bog Garden at 7.30
Griffin Coaches Limerick IFC Group Two Round One
Pallasgreen v Mungret St Pauls on Thursday June 30 in Claughaun at 7.30
Fr Caseys v Dromcollogher-Broadford on Friday July 1 in Tournafulla 7.30
Gerald Griffins v Rathkeale on Friday July 1 in Newcastle West at 7.30
Woodlands House Hotel Limerick Premier JAFC Group One Round One
Ballybrown v Kilteely-Dromkeen on Thursday June 30 in Rhebogue at 7.30
Athea v Cappagh on Thursday June 30 in Ballyhahill at 7.30
Newcastle West v Croom on Saturday July 2 in Feeangh at 5pm
Woodlands House Hotel Limerick Premier JAFC Group Two Round One
Feenagh-Kilmeedy v Monagea on Thursday June 30 in Dromcollogher at 7.30
Mountcollins v Monaleen on Saturday July 2 in Mick Neville Park at 7.30
Cappamore v Castlemahon on Monday July 4 in Kilbreedy at 7.30
Woodlands House Hotel Limerick JAFC Group One Round One
Ballybricken-Bohermore v Banogue on Friday July 1 in Fedamore at 7.30
Bruree v Mungret St Pauls on Friday July 1 in Croom at 7.30
Na Piarsaigh v South Liberties on Saturday July 2 in Rathbane at 7.30
Woodlands House Hotel Limerick JAFC Group Two Round One
St Patricks v Granagh-Ballingarry on Friday July 1 in The Bog Garden at 7.30
Hospital-Herbertstown v Camogue Rovers on Friday July 1 in Knockainey at 7.30
Ahane v Adare on Saturday July 2 in Mungret at 7.30
Pictured at the Irish World Academy of Dance, UL were, Dr. Sandra, Inspector Oliver Nally and Anna Banko Szumacher who will perform at the concert | PICTURES: Alan Place
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.