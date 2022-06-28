Fixtures confirmed: 23 round one games this weekend in Limerick club football championship

THE Limerick club football championship commences this weekend.

Across the top four tiers of Limerick football there are 23 games from Thursday June 30 to Monday July 4.

With the Limerick hurlers in Croke Park on Sunday, many games are set for Thursday and Friday evenings.

Round two in the senior, intermediate and junior grades will take place the following weekend; July 7-10.

FIXTURES

Irish Wire Products Limerick SFC Group One Round One

Fr Caseys v Oola on Thursday June 30 in Clarina at 7.30

Galbally v Claughaun on Friday July 1 in Hospital at 7.30

Monaleen v Newcastle West on Friday July 1 in Mick Neville Park at 7.30

Irish Wire Products Limerick SFC Group Two Round One

St Kierans v Kildimo-Pallaskenry on Thursday June 30 in The Bog Garden at 7.30

Ballysteen v Ballylanders on Friday July 1 in Ballyagran at 7.30

Galtee Gaels v Adare on Friday July 1 in Kilfinane at 7.30

Griffin Coaches Limerick IFC Group One Round One

Na Piarsaigh v St Senans on Friday July 1 in Askeaton at 7.30

Bruff v Glin on Saturday July 2 in The Bog Garden at 7.30

Griffin Coaches Limerick IFC Group Two Round One

Pallasgreen v Mungret St Pauls on Thursday June 30 in Claughaun at 7.30

Fr Caseys v Dromcollogher-Broadford on Friday July 1 in Tournafulla 7.30

Gerald Griffins v Rathkeale on Friday July 1 in Newcastle West at 7.30

Woodlands House Hotel Limerick Premier JAFC Group One Round One

Ballybrown v Kilteely-Dromkeen on Thursday June 30 in Rhebogue at 7.30

Athea v Cappagh on Thursday June 30 in Ballyhahill at 7.30

Newcastle West v Croom on Saturday July 2 in Feeangh at 5pm

Woodlands House Hotel Limerick Premier JAFC Group Two Round One

Feenagh-Kilmeedy v Monagea on Thursday June 30 in Dromcollogher at 7.30

Mountcollins v Monaleen on Saturday July 2 in Mick Neville Park at 7.30

Cappamore v Castlemahon on Monday July 4 in Kilbreedy at 7.30

Woodlands House Hotel Limerick JAFC Group One Round One

Ballybricken-Bohermore v Banogue on Friday July 1 in Fedamore at 7.30

Bruree v Mungret St Pauls on Friday July 1 in Croom at 7.30

Na Piarsaigh v South Liberties on Saturday July 2 in Rathbane at 7.30

Woodlands House Hotel Limerick JAFC Group Two Round One

St Patricks v Granagh-Ballingarry on Friday July 1 in The Bog Garden at 7.30

Hospital-Herbertstown v Camogue Rovers on Friday July 1 in Knockainey at 7.30

Ahane v Adare on Saturday July 2 in Mungret at 7.30