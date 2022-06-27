In Pictures: Hurling supporters enjoy Adare v Na Piarsaigh in the Limerick league final

THE Bon Secours Limerick senior hurling league final was won by Na Piarsaigh over the weekend.
The city side had a 4-19 to 1-13 final win over Adare in Kilmallock to collect the first club silverware of the season.
Photographer Brendan Gleeson was in attendance for the Limerick Leader.
Click 'Next' or 'Previous' for more pictures.
