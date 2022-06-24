Three Limerick club hurling league finals down for decision this weekend

THERE are three Bon Secours Hospital sponsored Limerick club hurling league finals to be decided this weekend.

Last week, Feenagh-Kilmeedy won the Junior B hurling league final with a 2-14 to 1-16 win over Glenroe.

The senior final is between Adare and Na Piarsaigh in Kilmallock this Saturday (June 25) at 7pm.

The Intermediate final is on Sunday evening (7pm) in Ballyagran with Hospital-Herbertstown playing Tournafulla.

In the Junior A final, Ahane play Garryspillane in Doon on Sunday evening at 7pm.

Adare are looking to retain the senior league title they won last year when defeating Ballybrown in the final.

The west Limerick side arrive into this final after playing eight games - they lost to Feohanagh and Croagh-Kilfinny in the West League but wins over Newcastle West, Knockaderry and Granagh-Ballingarry saw them into the knockout stages. They beat Knockaderry and Newcastle West to be crowned west winners and then overcame Cappamore to reach this county final.

Na Piarsaigh were county league winners back in 2019.

The Caherdavin side have played seven games to reach Saturday evening's decider - the defeated Patrickswell (twice), Mungret, Kildimo-Pallaskenry, Monaleen and lost to Ballybrown in the City League. They then beat Garryspillane in the county league semi final.

While Adare and Na Piarsaigh are to meet in the Limerick SHC, they don't clash until round four.

In the intermediate league final, Tournafulla bring an unbeaten run of nine games into the decider.

The men in green beat Killedy, Drom-Broadford, Templeglantine, St Kierans and Monagea in the West League and then beat Templeglantine and Drom-Broadford to be crowned west winners. In the county semi final they defeated Ballybricken-Bohermore.

Hospital-Herbertstown lost to Bruree and Feenagh-Kilmeedy in the south league but wins over Croom and Castletown-Ballyaran saw them into the knockout stages. They overturned the results against Feenagh-Kilmeedy and Bruree to win the south title and then beat Doon in the county semi final.