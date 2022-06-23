Limerick GAA Adult and Underage hurling and football fixtures for the week of June 23-29

LIMERICK GAA have confirmed the following fixtures for the period from Thursday June 23 to Wednesday June 29.
Thursday June 23
Bons Secours County Junior A Hurling League Semi Final
South Liberties v Garryspillane in Hospital at 7.30pm
Bons Secours County Junior A Football League Final
Ballybricken-Bohermore v Camogue Rovers in Knocklong at 7pm
U13 Hurling Division 1
(First named team at home - all games 7pm)
Hospital-Herberstown v Monaleen at 18:45; Na Piarsaigh v Doon; Ahane v Ballybrown; Kilmallock v Murroe-Boher; Adare v Bruff
U13 Hurling Division 2
(First named team at home - all games 7pm)
Killeedy-Tournafulla v Monaleen; Granagh-Ballingarry v South Liberties
U13 Hurling Division 3A
(First named team at home - all games 7pm)
Askeaton-Ballysteen-Kilcornan v Croagh-Kilfinny-Rathkeale; Dromcollogher-Broadford v Newcastle West
U13 Hurling Division 3A
(First named team at home - all games 7pm)
Crecora-Manister v Knockaderry; Belville Gaels v Monagea; Athea v St Kieerans; Claughaun v Templeglantine.
U13 Hurling Division 3B
(First named team at home - all games 7pm)
Coshlea Gaels v Glenroe at 18:30; Blackrock v Knockainey; St Patricks v Ballybricken-Bohermore-Fedamore; Dromin-Athlacca-Banogue v Caherline.
Friday June 24
County Premier U19 Football Championship Group 1 Round 1
Galbally v Newcastle West in Galbally at 7.30pm
Mungret St Pauls v Cappamore in Mungret at 7.30pm
County Premier U19 Football Championship Group 2 Round 1
Fr Caseys v Monaleen in Abbeyfeale at 7.30pm
County U19 A Football Championship Group 1 Round 1
Ballylanders v Shannon Gaels in Ballylanders at 7.30pm
County U19 A Football Championship Group 2 Round 1
Na Piarsaigh v Naomh Eoin in Caherdavin at 7.30pm
County U19 A Football Championship Group 3 Round 1
Kildimo-Pallaskenry v Killacolla Gaels in Pallaskenry at 7.30pm
County U19 B Football Championship Group 1 Round 1
Dromcollogher-Broadford v Belville Gaels in Dromcollogher at 7.30pm
Mungret St Pauls v Galtee Gaels in Mungret at 7.30pm
County U19 B Football Championship Group 2 Round 1
Ahane v Knockaderry in Mackey Park, Ahane at 7.30pm
Pallasgreen v St Senans in Pallaasgreen at 7.30pm
County U19 B Football Championship Group 3 Round 1
Croom v Ballybricken-Bohermore Fedamore in Croom at 7.30pm
U13 Football Division 3A
St Senans v Monagea in Foynes at 7.30pm
Monday June 27
U15 Football Division 1A
(First named team at home - all games 7pm)
Belville Gaels v Newcastle West; Fr Caseys v Mungret St Pauls; Dromcollogher-Broadford v Shannon Gaels Athea
U15 Football Division 1B
(First named team at home - all games 7pm)
Oola v Killacolla Gaels
U15 Football Division 3C
(First named team at home - all games 7pm)
Mungret St Pauls v Ballybrown; Caherconlish v Bruff; Claughaun v Monaleen; Na Piarsaigh v St Patricks
U15 Hurling Division 3A
(First named team at home - all games 7pm)
Askeaton-Ballysteen-Kilcornan v Kildimo-Pallaskenry
Tuesday June 28
County Premier U19 Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 1
Bruff v Monaleen in Bruff at 7.30pm
Cappamore v Na Piarsaigh in Cappamore at 7.30pm
County Premier U19 Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 1
Mungret St Pauls v Patrickswell in Mungret at 7.30pm
Doon v Newcastle West in Doon at 7.30pm
County U19 A Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 1
Adare v Knockaderry in Adare at 7.30pm
Naomh Eoin v Killacolla Gaels in Knockainey at 7.30pm
County U19 A Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 1
South Liberties-Crecora Manister v Ahane in Dooley Park at 7.30pm
Garryspillane v Murroe-Boher in Knocklong at 7.30pm
County U19 A Hurling Championship Group 3 Round 1
Blackrock v Kildimo-Pallaskenry in Kilfinane at 7.30pm
County U19 A Hurling Championship Group 4 Round 1
Kilmallock v Coshlea Gaels in Kilmallock at 7.30pm
County U19 B Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 1
Granagh-Ballingarry v Dromin-Athlacca in Ballingarry at 7.30pm
Askeaton v Tournafulla-Killeedy in Askeaton at 7.30pm
County U19 B Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 1
Ballybricken-Bohermore-Fedamore v Glenroe in Ballybricken-Bohermore at 7.30pm
Mungret St Pauls v St Patricks in Mungret at 7.30pm
County U19 B Hurling Championship Group 3 Round 1
Croom v Dromcollogher-Broadford in Croom at 7.30pm
Templeglantine v Belville Gaels in Templeglantine at 7.30pm
County U19 B Hurling Championship Group 4 Round 1
Caherline v St Kierans in Caherline at 7.30pm
County U19 A Football Chanpionship Group 1 Round 1
Ballysteen v Adare in Ballysteen at 7.30pm
U13 Football Division 2
South Liberties v Kildimo-Pallaskenry in South Liberties at 7pm
Wednesday June 29
U17 Football Division 1
(First named team at home - all games 7pm)
Fr Caseys v Oola; Cappagh-Rathkeale v Monaleen
U17 Football Division 2A
(First named team at home - all games 7pm)
Shannon Gaels Athea v Adare; St Kierans v Belville Gaels; Croom v Dromcollogher-Broadford
U17 Football Division 2B
(First named team at home - all games 7pm)
Na Piarsaigh v Claughaun; Pallasgreen v Galbally; Ahane v Crecora-Manister
U17 Football Division 3A
(First named team at home - all games 7pm)
Dromin-Athlacca-Banogue v St Patricks; Newcastle West v Askeaton-Ballysteen-Kilcornan
U17 Football Division 3B
(First named team at home - all games 7pm)
Galtee Gaels v Cappamore; Hospital-Herbertstown v Ballylanders; Caherconlish v Coshlea Gaels; Bruff v Ballybricken-Bohermore-Fedamore
U15 Hurling Division 3A
(First named team at home - all games 7pm)
Crecora-Manister v Na Piarsaigh
