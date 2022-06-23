Search

23 Jun 2022

Limerick GAA Adult and Underage hurling and football fixtures for the week of June 23-29

Limerick GAA Adult and Underage hurling and football fixtures for the week of June 23

Jerome O'Connell

23 Jun 2022 6:30 PM

LIMERICK GAA have confirmed the following fixtures for the period from Thursday June 23 to Wednesday June 29.

Thursday June 23

Bons Secours County Junior A Hurling League Semi Final

South Liberties v Garryspillane in Hospital at 7.30pm

Bons Secours County Junior A Football League Final

Ballybricken-Bohermore v Camogue Rovers in Knocklong at 7pm

U13 Hurling Division 1

(First named team at home - all games 7pm)

Hospital-Herberstown v Monaleen at 18:45; Na Piarsaigh v Doon; Ahane v Ballybrown; Kilmallock v Murroe-Boher; Adare v Bruff

U13 Hurling Division 2

(First named team at home - all games 7pm)

Killeedy-Tournafulla v Monaleen; Granagh-Ballingarry v South Liberties

U13 Hurling Division 3A

(First named team at home - all games 7pm)

Askeaton-Ballysteen-Kilcornan v Croagh-Kilfinny-Rathkeale; Dromcollogher-Broadford v Newcastle West

U13 Hurling Division 3A

(First named team at home - all games 7pm)

Crecora-Manister v Knockaderry; Belville Gaels v Monagea; Athea v St Kieerans; Claughaun v Templeglantine.

U13 Hurling Division 3B

(First named team at home - all games 7pm)

Coshlea Gaels v Glenroe at 18:30; Blackrock v Knockainey; St Patricks v Ballybricken-Bohermore-Fedamore; Dromin-Athlacca-Banogue v Caherline.

Friday June 24

County Premier U19 Football Championship Group 1 Round 1

Galbally v Newcastle West in Galbally at 7.30pm

Mungret St Pauls v Cappamore in Mungret at 7.30pm

County Premier U19 Football Championship Group 2 Round 1

Fr Caseys v Monaleen in Abbeyfeale at 7.30pm

County U19 A Football Championship Group 1 Round 1

Ballylanders v Shannon Gaels in Ballylanders at 7.30pm

County U19 A Football Championship Group 2 Round 1

Na Piarsaigh v Naomh Eoin in Caherdavin at 7.30pm

County U19 A Football Championship Group 3 Round 1

Kildimo-Pallaskenry v Killacolla Gaels in Pallaskenry at 7.30pm

County U19 B Football Championship Group 1 Round 1

Dromcollogher-Broadford v Belville Gaels in Dromcollogher at 7.30pm

Mungret St Pauls v Galtee Gaels in Mungret at 7.30pm

County U19 B Football Championship Group 2 Round 1

Ahane v Knockaderry in Mackey Park, Ahane at 7.30pm

Pallasgreen v St Senans in Pallaasgreen at 7.30pm

County U19 B Football Championship Group 3 Round 1

Croom v Ballybricken-Bohermore Fedamore in Croom at 7.30pm

U13 Football Division 3A

St Senans v Monagea in Foynes at 7.30pm

Monday June 27 

U15 Football Division 1A

(First named team at home - all games 7pm)

Belville Gaels v Newcastle West; Fr Caseys v Mungret St Pauls; Dromcollogher-Broadford v Shannon Gaels Athea

U15 Football Division 1B

(First named team at home - all games 7pm)

Oola v Killacolla Gaels

U15 Football Division 3C

(First named team at home - all games 7pm)

Mungret St Pauls v Ballybrown; Caherconlish v Bruff; Claughaun v Monaleen; Na Piarsaigh v St Patricks

U15 Hurling Division 3A

(First named team at home - all games 7pm)

Askeaton-Ballysteen-Kilcornan v Kildimo-Pallaskenry 

Tuesday June 28

County Premier U19 Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 1

Bruff v Monaleen in Bruff at 7.30pm

Cappamore v Na Piarsaigh in Cappamore at 7.30pm

County Premier U19 Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 1

Mungret St Pauls v Patrickswell in Mungret at 7.30pm

Doon v Newcastle West in Doon at 7.30pm

County U19 A Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 1

Adare v Knockaderry in Adare at 7.30pm

Naomh Eoin v Killacolla Gaels in Knockainey at 7.30pm

County U19 A Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 1

South Liberties-Crecora Manister v Ahane in Dooley Park at 7.30pm

Garryspillane v Murroe-Boher in Knocklong at 7.30pm

County U19 A Hurling Championship Group 3 Round 1

Blackrock v Kildimo-Pallaskenry in Kilfinane at 7.30pm

County U19 A Hurling Championship Group 4 Round 1

Kilmallock v Coshlea Gaels in Kilmallock at 7.30pm

County U19 B Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 1

Granagh-Ballingarry v Dromin-Athlacca in Ballingarry at 7.30pm

Askeaton v Tournafulla-Killeedy in Askeaton at 7.30pm

County U19 B Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 1

Ballybricken-Bohermore-Fedamore v Glenroe in Ballybricken-Bohermore at 7.30pm

Mungret St Pauls v St Patricks in Mungret at 7.30pm

County U19 B Hurling Championship Group 3 Round 1

Croom v Dromcollogher-Broadford in Croom at 7.30pm

Templeglantine v Belville Gaels in Templeglantine at 7.30pm

County U19 B Hurling Championship Group 4 Round 1

Caherline v St Kierans in Caherline at 7.30pm

County U19 A Football Chanpionship Group 1 Round 1

Ballysteen v Adare in Ballysteen at 7.30pm

U13 Football Division 2

South Liberties v Kildimo-Pallaskenry in South Liberties at 7pm

Wednesday June 29

U17 Football Division 1

(First named team at home - all games 7pm)

Fr Caseys v Oola; Cappagh-Rathkeale v Monaleen

U17 Football Division 2A

(First named team at home - all games 7pm)

Shannon Gaels Athea v Adare; St Kierans v Belville Gaels; Croom v Dromcollogher-Broadford

U17 Football Division 2B

(First named team at home - all games 7pm)

Na Piarsaigh v Claughaun; Pallasgreen v Galbally; Ahane v Crecora-Manister

U17 Football Division 3A

(First named team at home - all games 7pm)

Dromin-Athlacca-Banogue v St Patricks; Newcastle West v Askeaton-Ballysteen-Kilcornan

U17 Football Division 3B

(First named team at home - all games 7pm)

Galtee Gaels v Cappamore; Hospital-Herbertstown v Ballylanders; Caherconlish v Coshlea Gaels; Bruff v Ballybricken-Bohermore-Fedamore

U15 Hurling Division 3A

(First named team at home - all games 7pm)

Crecora-Manister v Na Piarsaigh

