Limerick GAA club launch new fund-raising draw with a top prize of a €10,000 holiday

KNOCKADERRY GAA and Camogie Club have launched a new fund-raising drive: 'Win a Dram Holiday'.

This autumn one lucky person will win themselves a €10,000 holiday voucher from Ace Travel in Newcastle West in the Limerick club's draw.

And all tickets purchased on or before July 13 will be in with an extra chance of winning two All-Ireland Hurling final tickets.

All proceeds from the draw will go towards the new playing facilities development work at Knockaderry GAA grounds.

"We plan to erect a 40 x 45metre hurling wall, fully floodlit and fenced with an all weather playing surface at the entrance to our grounds while also developing a public access walkway that stretches over 1km on our pitches perimeter. It means we have to move our current playing pitch upwards about 30 yards so that we will have ample space, this is just phase one, we have other development plans down the road," outlined Chairperson of the clubs development committee, Ted Danaher at the launch in the Halla Beag.

The clubs were recently awarded €149,000 through the sports capital grant scheme for this project however since the project was tendered for two years ago, building costs have spiraled.

"Revenue generated through this fundraiser will help us draw down our grant allocation as money has to be spent before it can be recovered and it will help us ensure that we maximise the development work at our grounds" explained camogie club chairperson Orla Ambrose.

Ger Downes, chairperson of Knockaderry GAA spoke of the need for the current development.

"We are all very proud of our present facilities, so many people worked tirelessly to create and maintain what we have today but to continue to grow and develop our players it is critical that we provide the best training conditions for their skill and physical development so that we can be as competitive as we can into the future, this facility will allow our coaches to train players all year round while the development of a walkway around the pitch perimeter is something that will also benefit everybody in our community and we are very excited by what we have planned to do," outlined Downes.

"We are working hard on getting a timeline in place for our development, but we are confident that by autumn and into spring next year we will see significant changes," he added.

Ted Danaher said that it was hoped the draw would have universal appeal.

"We thought long and hard about this prize before we settled on it and we are asking for as much support as we can get for our draw, please tell you family and friends all over the country and the world, with this amount of money the winner will literally have the choice of travelling to any destination in the world for a once in a lifetime holiday," said Danaher.

Tickets are €20 or 3 tickets for €50 and can be purchased here