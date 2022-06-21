Search

21 Jun 2022

Limerick team named to play New York in All-Ireland Ladies Football Championship

Limerick team named to play New York in All-Ireland Ladies Football Championship

Dual player Rebecca Delee

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

21 Jun 2022 10:00 AM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

THE Limerick team has been named for this Wednesday evening's TG4 All-Ireland Junior Ladies Football Championship encounter with New York.

Limerick's final group game takes place this June 22 in the TUS Gaelic Grounds at 7.30.

Manager Graham Shine has named an unchanged team and panel from that which lost narrowly to Antrim in round one.

This Limerick-New York tie is a winner-takes-all encounter - indeed a draw will be enough for the home side to reach the semi final on July 10. Carlow appear the most likely semi final opponents, but Fermanagh and London remain contention also.

There are seven clubs represented in the Limerick 1-15, with Old Mill leading the way with four players, followed by St Ailbes with three.

Feohanagh-Castlemahon, Ballylanders and Oola have two players each, with just one from St Brigids and 2021 Limerick senior champions Monagea.

It's a Limerick team captained by midfielder Roisin Ambrose.

LIMERICK: Sophie Hennessy (Old Mill), Kristine Reidy (Feohanagh-Castlemahon), Alva Quaid (Old Mill), Sarah O'Sullivan (St Brigids); Meadhbh MacNamara (St Ailbes), Niamh Ryan (St Ailbes), Aine McGrath (Ballylanders); Roisin Ambrose (Old Mill), Leah Coughlan (Oola); Katie Heelan (St Ailbes), Rebecca Delee (Feohanagh-Castlemahon) Cathy Mee (Ballylanders); Iris Kennelly (Old Mill), Amy Ryan (Oola), Catriona Davis (Monagea). Subs: Carol Bateman (Mungret St Pauls), Lauren Ryan (Adare), Rose Hyland (Ballylanders), Maeve O'Halloran (Adare), Anna O'Dea (Oola), Rebekah Daly (Athea), Eibhlís Lee (Ballylanders), Lucy Costello (Croom), Claire Hayes (Oola), Eimear Kirby (Knockainey), Cathy Ambrose (Old Mill), Sarah Dillon (Pallasgreen), Noelle Curtin (Athea), Grainne McKenna (St Ailbes), Mairead Kavanagh (St Ailbes).

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media