Limerick team named to play New York in All-Ireland Ladies Football Championship

THE Limerick team has been named for this Wednesday evening's TG4 All-Ireland Junior Ladies Football Championship encounter with New York.

Limerick's final group game takes place this June 22 in the TUS Gaelic Grounds at 7.30.

Manager Graham Shine has named an unchanged team and panel from that which lost narrowly to Antrim in round one.

This Limerick-New York tie is a winner-takes-all encounter - indeed a draw will be enough for the home side to reach the semi final on July 10. Carlow appear the most likely semi final opponents, but Fermanagh and London remain contention also.

There are seven clubs represented in the Limerick 1-15, with Old Mill leading the way with four players, followed by St Ailbes with three.

Feohanagh-Castlemahon, Ballylanders and Oola have two players each, with just one from St Brigids and 2021 Limerick senior champions Monagea.

It's a Limerick team captained by midfielder Roisin Ambrose.

LIMERICK: Sophie Hennessy (Old Mill), Kristine Reidy (Feohanagh-Castlemahon), Alva Quaid (Old Mill), Sarah O'Sullivan (St Brigids); Meadhbh MacNamara (St Ailbes), Niamh Ryan (St Ailbes), Aine McGrath (Ballylanders); Roisin Ambrose (Old Mill), Leah Coughlan (Oola); Katie Heelan (St Ailbes), Rebecca Delee (Feohanagh-Castlemahon) Cathy Mee (Ballylanders); Iris Kennelly (Old Mill), Amy Ryan (Oola), Catriona Davis (Monagea). Subs: Carol Bateman (Mungret St Pauls), Lauren Ryan (Adare), Rose Hyland (Ballylanders), Maeve O'Halloran (Adare), Anna O'Dea (Oola), Rebekah Daly (Athea), Eibhlís Lee (Ballylanders), Lucy Costello (Croom), Claire Hayes (Oola), Eimear Kirby (Knockainey), Cathy Ambrose (Old Mill), Sarah Dillon (Pallasgreen), Noelle Curtin (Athea), Grainne McKenna (St Ailbes), Mairead Kavanagh (St Ailbes).