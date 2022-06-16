Fixtures confirmed for 24 opening round games in the Limerick club football championships

LIMERICK GAA officials have confirmed that the club football championship will start at the end of the month.

There will be round one ties in the group phase of the senior, intermediate and junior championship across Thursday June 30 to Saturday July 3 – the same weekend as Limerick will be in All-Ireland SHC semi final action in Croke Park.

Round two of five in the club football championship will take place the following weekend – July 7-10.

The Limerick club hurling championship are set to start on July 28-31 – two weeks after the July 17 All-Ireland SHC final date.

Across the top four tiers of Limerick club football championship is the same format- 12 teams divided into two groups, guaranteeing all five group games. The top side in each group advances to the semi finals with the second and third placed teams into quarter finals. The bottom team in each group is into a relegation play-off.

In the Irish Wire Products Limerick SFC, Newcastle West are the defending champions, with Kildimo-Pallaskenry the newly promoted side.

In the Griffins Coaches, Limerick IFC, Na Piarsaigh are the side relegated down from the senior ranks, while Fr Caseys second string were promoted up from the Premier JAFC ranks.

In the Woodlands House Hotel Premier JAFC, Feenagh-Kilmeedy are the newly promoted side, while Monaleen were relegated down from the intermediate ranks.

In the Woodlands House Hotel, Limerick JAFC, Granagh-Ballingarry are the newly promoted side.

FIXTURES

Irish Wire Products Limerick SFC Group One Round One

Fr Caseys v Oola on Thursday June 30 in Croagh at 7.30

Galbally v Claughaun on Friday July 1 in Hospital at 7.30

Monaleen v Newcastle West on Friday July 1 in Mick Neville Park at 7.30

Irish Wire Products Limerick SFC Group Two Round One

St Kierans v Kildimo-Pallaskenry on Thursday June 30 in The Bog Garden at 7.30

Ballysteen v Ballylanders on Friday July 1 in Ballyagran at 7.30

Galtee Gaels v Adare on Friday July 1 in Kilfinane at 7.30

Griffin Coaches Limerick IFC Group One Round One

Na Piarsaigh v St Senans on Friday July 1 in Askeaton at 7.30

Crecora-Manister v St Patricks on Saturday July 16 in Clarina at 7.30

Bruff v Glin on Saturday July 2 in The Bog Garden at 7.30

Griffin Coaches Limerick IFC Group Two Round One

Pallasgreen v Mungret St Pauls on Thursday June 30 in Claughaun at 7.30

Fr Caseys v Dromcollogher-Broadford on Friday July 1 in Tournafulla 7.30

Gerald Griffins v Rathkeale on Friday July 1 in Newcastle West at 7.30

Woodlands House Hotel Limerick Premier JAFC Group One Round One

Ballybrown v Kilteely-Dromkeen on Thursday June 30 in Bruff at 7.30

Athea v Cappagh on Thursday June 30 in Ballyhahill at 7.30

Newcastle West v Croom on Saturday July 2 in Feeangh at 7.30

Woodlands House Hotel Limerick Premier JAFC Group Two Round One

Cappamore v Castlemahon on Thursday June 30 in Kilbreedy at 7.30

Feenagh-Kilmeedy v Monagea on Thursday June 30 in Dromcollogher at 7.30

Mountcollins v Monaleen on Saturday July 2 in Mick Neville Park at 7.30

Woodlands House Hotel Limerick JAFC Group One Round One

Ballybricken-Bohermore v Banogue on Friday July 1 in Fedamore at 7.30

Bruree v Mungret St Pauls on Saturday July 2 in Croom at 7.30

Na Piarsaigh v South Liberties on Saturday July 2 in Rathbane at 7.30

Woodlands House Hotel Limerick JAFC Group Two Round One

St Patricks v Granagh-Ballingarry on Friday July 1 in Crecora at 7.30

Hospital-Herbertstown v Camogue Rovers on Friday July 1 in Knockainey at 7.30

Ahane v Adare on Saturday July 2 in Mungret at 7.30