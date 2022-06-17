Croom and Mungret meet in Limerick intermediate club football league final

THE first of three Limerick County Football League titles will be decided this Friday evening.
The intermediate final pits Croom and Mungret against eachother this June 17 in Na Piarsaigh GAA grounds in Caherdavin at 7.30.
The city side have beaten Feenagh-Kilmeedy, Crecora Manister and Kilteely Dromkeen to reach this final.
Croom have beaten Cappagh, Hospital Herbertstown, Banogue and Ballylanders.
Mungret will also play at intermediate level in the fast-approaching championship, while Croom play at Premier Junior A level.
Meanwhile, in the senior league final, Newcastle West and St Kierans meet in a repeat of the 2019 final, which the men in black and white won after a replay. This 2022 final takes place in Mick Neville Park next Tuesday June 21 at 7pm.
