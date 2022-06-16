Limerick GAA Adult and Underage hurling and football fixtures for the week of June 16-22

LIMERICK GAA have confirmed the following fixtures for the period from Thursday June 16 to Wednesday June 22.
Thursday June 16
Bons Secours County Junior Football League Semi Final
Ballybricken-Bohermore v Mungret St Pauls in Mackey Park, Ahane, at 7pm
U13 Football Division 1
(First named team at home - all games 7pm)
Mungret St Pauls v Ballybrown
U13 Football Division 2A
(First named team at home - all games 7pm)
Shannon Gaels v Na Piarsaigh; South Liberties v Monaleen; Dromcollogher-Broadford v Cappagh-Rathkeale
U13 Football Division 2B
(First named team at home - all games 7pm)
Kilacolla v Kilmallock; Bruff v Hospital-Herbertstown
U13 Football Division 3A
(First named team at home - all games 7pm)
Belville Gaels v Knockaderry; Granagh-Ballingarry v Athea; St Senans v Monagea; Monaleen v Claughaun; St Kierans v Mungret St Pauls; Askeaton Ballysteen Kilcoornan v St Patricks
U13 Football Division 3B
(First named team at home - all games 7pm)
Dromin-Athlacca-Banogue v Pallasgreen; Caherconlish v Knockainey; Ballylanders v Ballybricken-Bohermore-Fedamore; Coshlea Gaels v Cappamore
Friday June 17
Bons Secours County Junior A Hurling League Semi Final
South Liberties v Garryspillane in Hospital at 7.30pm
Askeaton v Ahane in Ballybrown at 7.30pm
Bons Secours County Intermediate Football League Final
Croom v Mungret St Pauls in Caherdavin at 7.30pm
Bons Secours East Senior Hurling League Final
Cappamore v South Liberties in Fedamore at 7pm
U13 Football Division 1
Adare v Monaleen in Adare at 7pm
Saturday June 18
Bons Secours County Junior Football League Semi Final
Camogue Rovers v Granagh-Ballingarry in Kilbreedy at 7pm
Sunday June 19
U15 Football
Ahane v Monaleen in Adare at 7pm
Monday June 20
Bons Secours City/South Junior Football League Final
Camogue Rovers v Mungret St Pauls in Ballinacurra Gaels at 7pm
U15 Hurling Division 3A
(First named team at home - all games 7pm)
Kildimo-Pallaskenry v St Patricks; Askeaton-Ballysteen-Kilcornan v Dromcollogher-Broadford; Granagh-Ballingarry v Na Piarsaigh; Dromin-Athlacca-Banogue v Templeglantine; Croagh-Kilfinny-Rathkeale v Crecora-Manister
U15 Hurling Division 3B
(First named team at home - all games 7pm)
Ballybricken-Bohermore-Fedamore v Croom; Caherline v Knockainey; Blackrock v Claughaun; South Liberties v Glenroe; Cappamore v Knockaderry
Tuesday June 21
Bons Secours County Senior Football League Final
St Kierans v Newcastle West in Mick Neville Park at 7pm
Bons Secours County Senior Hurling League Semi Finals
Garryspillane v Na Piarsaigh in Killmallock at 7pm
Adare v Cappamore or South Liberties in Claughaun at 7pm
Bons Secours County Intermediate Hurling League Semi Final
Doon v Hospital-Herbertstown in Kilteely at 7pm
Ballybricken-Bohermore v Tournafulla in Feenagh at 7pm
Bons Secours West Senior Football League Final
St Kierans v Newcastle West in Ballyhahill at 7pm
U13 Football Division 2A
Newcastle West v Kildimo-Pallaskenry in Newcastle West at 6.45
U13 Hurling Division 3A
St Kierans v Crecora-Manister in Ardagh at 7pm
U15 Football Division 1B
Ballylanders v Galtee Gaels in Ballylanders at 7pm
Wednesday June 22
Bons Secours County Junior A Football League Final
Ballybricken-Bohermore or Mungret St Pauls v Camogue Rovers or Granagh-Ballingarry in TBC at 7pm
U13 Hurling Division 2A
Kildimo-Pallaskenry v Garryspillane in Kildimo-Pallaskenry at 7pm
U17 Football Division 3A
Mungret St Pauls v St Senans in Mungret at 7.30
