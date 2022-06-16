Search

16 Jun 2022

Limerick GAA Adult and Underage hurling and football fixtures for the week of June 16-22

Limerick GAA Adult and Underage hurling and football fixtures for June 16-22

16 Jun 2022 12:30 PM

LIMERICK GAA have confirmed the following fixtures for the period from Thursday June 16 to Wednesday June 22.

Thursday June 16

Bons Secours County Junior Football League Semi Final

Ballybricken-Bohermore v Mungret St Pauls in Mackey Park, Ahane, at 7pm

U13 Football Division 1

(First named team at home - all games 7pm)

Mungret St Pauls v Ballybrown

U13 Football Division 2A

(First named team at home - all games 7pm)

Shannon Gaels v Na Piarsaigh; South Liberties v Monaleen; Dromcollogher-Broadford v Cappagh-Rathkeale

U13 Football Division 2B

(First named team at home - all games 7pm)

Kilacolla v Kilmallock; Bruff v Hospital-Herbertstown

U13 Football Division 3A

(First named team at home - all games 7pm)

Belville Gaels v Knockaderry; Granagh-Ballingarry v Athea; St Senans v Monagea; Monaleen v Claughaun; St Kierans v Mungret St Pauls; Askeaton Ballysteen Kilcoornan v St Patricks

U13 Football Division 3B

(First named team at home - all games 7pm)

Dromin-Athlacca-Banogue v Pallasgreen; Caherconlish v Knockainey; Ballylanders v Ballybricken-Bohermore-Fedamore; Coshlea Gaels v Cappamore

Friday June 17

Bons Secours County Junior A Hurling League Semi Final

South Liberties v Garryspillane in Hospital at 7.30pm

Askeaton v Ahane in Ballybrown at 7.30pm

Bons Secours County Intermediate Football League Final

Croom v Mungret St Pauls in Caherdavin at 7.30pm

Bons Secours East Senior Hurling League Final

Cappamore v South Liberties in Fedamore at 7pm

U13 Football Division 1 

Adare v Monaleen in Adare at 7pm 

Saturday June 18

Bons Secours County Junior Football League Semi Final

Camogue Rovers v Granagh-Ballingarry in Kilbreedy at 7pm

Sunday June 19

U15 Football

Ahane v Monaleen in Adare at 7pm

Monday June 20

Bons Secours City/South Junior Football League Final

Camogue Rovers v Mungret St Pauls in Ballinacurra Gaels at 7pm

U15 Hurling Division 3A

(First named team at home - all games 7pm)

Kildimo-Pallaskenry v St Patricks; Askeaton-Ballysteen-Kilcornan v Dromcollogher-Broadford; Granagh-Ballingarry v Na Piarsaigh; Dromin-Athlacca-Banogue v Templeglantine; Croagh-Kilfinny-Rathkeale v Crecora-Manister

U15 Hurling Division 3B

(First named team at home - all games 7pm)

Ballybricken-Bohermore-Fedamore v Croom; Caherline v Knockainey; Blackrock v Claughaun; South Liberties v Glenroe; Cappamore v Knockaderry

Tuesday June 21

Bons Secours County Senior Football League Final

St Kierans v Newcastle West in Mick Neville Park at 7pm 

Bons Secours County Senior Hurling League Semi Finals

Garryspillane v Na Piarsaigh in Killmallock at 7pm 

Adare v Cappamore or South Liberties in Claughaun at 7pm

Bons Secours County Intermediate Hurling League Semi Final

Doon v Hospital-Herbertstown in Kilteely at 7pm

Ballybricken-Bohermore v Tournafulla in Feenagh at 7pm

Bons Secours West Senior Football League Final

St Kierans v Newcastle West in Ballyhahill at 7pm

U13 Football Division 2A

Newcastle West v Kildimo-Pallaskenry in Newcastle West at 6.45

U13 Hurling Division 3A

St Kierans v Crecora-Manister in Ardagh at 7pm

U15 Football Division 1B

Ballylanders v Galtee Gaels in Ballylanders at 7pm

Wednesday June 22

Bons Secours County Junior A Football League Final

Ballybricken-Bohermore or Mungret St Pauls v Camogue Rovers or Granagh-Ballingarry in TBC at 7pm

U13 Hurling Division 2A

Kildimo-Pallaskenry v Garryspillane in Kildimo-Pallaskenry at 7pm

U17 Football Division 3A

Mungret St Pauls v St Senans in Mungret at 7.30

