Funding announced for improvement works at Limerick beauty spot

ALMOST €200,000 in funding has been allocated for improvement works at one of Limerick's most popular beauty spots.

Clare Glens at Murroe is one of 38 projects across the country which has been allocated funding under the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme.

The monies will go towards the upgrade of the existing amenity including trail widening, the installation of a wheelchair accessible trail, pedestrian bridge replacement, carpark refurbishment and signage provision.

Welcoming the allocation of €198,000, Deputy Kieran O’Donnell said it is brilliant to see such a public wonderful amenity, which is used extensively by all, being supported.

“With the pandemic, it is even more important that we have outdoor facilities to afford people an opportunity to get outdoors, exercise and spend time taking in their amenities," he said.

Announcing the funding, Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys commented.

“The value we place on our outdoor amenities, and the contribution which they make to our physical and mental wellbeing, has never been more appreciated than during the current Covid-19 pandemic. We can also expect our outdoor recreation facilities to play an important part in supporting Ireland’s social and economic recovery as restrictions on movements are relaxed and the tourism sector re-opens."