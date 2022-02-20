Search

20 Feb 2022

Two Limerick award winners: Jim and Sean

Pictured is graduate Sean Barry, Pallasgreen, and retired CEO of Dairygold, Jim Woulfe | Picture: O’Gorman Photography

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

20 Feb 2022 3:00 PM

Email:

donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

DAIRGOLD recently celebrated the graduation of its 10 Signpost farmers from its inaugural sustainability training programme at a small graduation ceremony in Teagasc, Moorepark.
 
Developed collaboratively by Dairygold and ICOS, the programme equips Dairygold’s Signpost farmers with additional skills and practical knowledge to demonstrate and communicate sustainable dairy farming best practice to support achievement of Dairygold’s 2030 targets.
 
The aim of the sustainability training programme is to equip the 10 signpost farmers with additional knowledge, skills and practical competencies to achieve carbon reduction targets.

Limerick farmers face ‘burning’ issues as permits are suspended

The 10 signpost farmers will be the agents of change for the wider Dairygold milk supplier base, where the successful measures implemented on their farms can be replicated across the Society’s Munster based catchment area.

Local News

