TD calls for emergency scheme for Limerick pig farmers 

AN URGENT financial aid package is needed for Limerick’s 50 or so pig farmers, according to Deputy Richard O’Donoghue.

The Independent TD claims the spiraling income crisis in the sector has been allowed to reach a “catastrophic crisis point, with the Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue completely burying his head in the sand on the issue”.

“There is now a significant gap between the cost of pig production and what farmers are being paid. Soaring input costs and supply chain disruptions caused by Covid-19 and Brexit mean a 500-sow unit is now losing an astonishing €35,000 a month,” claimed Deputy O’Donoghue.

“The most recent price cut of 4 cent a kilo coupled with rising feed costs of €35 per tonne means that every pig produced on Limerick farms is now losing upwards on €40.”

Deputy O’Donoghue said this is further compounded by the fact that farmers are feeding pigs that would ordinarily have been killed weeks ago, as factories cannot carry out kills, due to staffing pressures.

“I believe the State should purchase at least some of these pigs from crippled farmers, slaughter them, and hold them in cold storage.

“The Government should also instruct banks and feed suppliers to be flexible with farmers at this time. These measures are essential to relive some of the pressure.”

He said there are in the region of 50 pig farmers in County Limerick, with each unit numbering around 1,000.

“Limerick pig farmers are under extreme financial pressures and all contingencies have been exhausted. I believe an emergency state hardship scheme must be established and it must be easily accessible to all.”