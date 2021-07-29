PHAB project starting in Glenroe-Ballyorgan

A GROUP of Limerick farmers have embarked on an innovative project which commences next week.

Farmers in Glenroe-Ballyorgan will be the beneficiaries of the European Innovation Partnership Scheme which funds projects that allow farmers, scientists and other experts to collaborate together to develop new practices that are environmentally friendly and economically sustainable.

The Parish Habitats and Biodiversity (PHAB) project will support farmers to enhance biodiversity and habitats across Glenroe-Ballyorgan Parish including within the catchment of the Keale and Ahaphuca Rivers and in the uplands of Glenroe-Ballyorgan in County Limerick.

Project manger, Nicole Dennehy, of Ballyhoura, said it will use an innovative habitat mapping technology to map the habitats of Glenroe-Ballyorgan, and the quality of a subsection of the habitats will be assessed.

“Farmers will receive training and support to agree and implement capital measures aimed at safeguarding habitats (both farmed and not farmed), improving habitat quality, and creating new habitats and biodiversity corridors. The project will also engage the wider community to increase awareness and understanding of the importance of biodiversity,” said Ms Dennehy.

The project will begin on August 1 and will run for one year.

PHAB is a collaborative project, led by Ballyhoura Development, in partnership with Glenroe-Ballyorgan Community Council, Ballyhoura Heritage & Environment, Teagasc, the Local Authorities Water Programme, the Limerick Institute of Technology, and the Irish Farmers Association.

“The ultimate aim of these innovation partnerships is to road-test new ideas and practices which can then be used more widely by farmers and others to improve productivity and enhance resource efficiency,” said Ms Dennehy.

To find out more, please contact Ms Dennehy at 086 0660561 or ndennehy@ballyhoura.org