Appeal to Limerick motorists to show 'plenty of patience' with farming machinery on the roads

It's a busy time of year for farmers
LIMERICK gardai have appealed to motorists to show patience if they encounter agricultural vehicles on the roads over the coming weeks.
"It’s a busy time of year for farmers who are are out in force cutting silage. If you are driving behind a tractor and trailer or a self-propelled silage harvester on a public road, stay well behind same and only overtake when it is safe to do so. Have plenty of patience," said Garda John Finnerty of Henry Street garda station.
"If you are driving a tractor and there is a build up of traffic behind you, pull in when it is safe to do so and allow the traffic to pass," he added.
Gardai are also reminding farmers and agricultural contractors that they must have the relevant licence and must be properly insured if they are driving agricultural machinery on public roads.
More News
Ruairi Ryan of Kirby Group Engineering at the company’s headquarters at Raheen Business Park | PICTURE: Press 22
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.