Appeal to Limerick motorists to show 'plenty of patience' with farming machinery on the roads

It's a busy time of year for farmers

Reporter:

David Hurley

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK gardai have appealed to motorists to show patience if they encounter agricultural vehicles on the roads over the coming weeks.

"It’s a busy time of year for farmers who are are out in force cutting silage. If you are driving behind a tractor and trailer or a self-propelled silage harvester on a public road, stay well behind same and only overtake when it is safe to do so. Have plenty of patience," said Garda John Finnerty of Henry Street garda station.

"If you are driving a tractor and there is a build up of traffic behind you, pull in when it is safe to do so and allow the traffic to pass," he added.

Gardai are also reminding farmers and agricultural contractors that they must have the relevant licence and must be properly insured if they are driving agricultural machinery on public roads.

Limerick farmers short-changed again on prices claims ICMSA

