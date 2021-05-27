Limerick pupil wins farm safety award for his tractor booklet

A YOUNG pupil from Dromcollogher national school has been voted Munster Champion in the FBD Farm Safe schools programme.

Cian O’Donovan is a third class pupil at Scoil Naomh Iosef, a school which is currently taking part in the Farm Safe Schools pilot programme. The programme aims to kickstart farm safety conversations in classrooms nationwide.

Each month, a dedicated champion is selected from each region and awarded a certificate of achievement and a family pass to Dublin Zoo.

Cian’s win is particularly special because 50% of all regional entries came from Munster.

In explaining why Cian stood out from the crowd, programme coordinator Alma Jordan said: ‘We were so inspired by the book Cian wrote with his grandfather on tractors and tractor safety. This coming together of two generations to share information and wisdom on farm safety is exactly what Farm Safe Schools is all about”.

Regional champions, Ms Jordan explained, are children who go “above and beyond what is expected of them within the programme”.

“They are passionate, not just about farming, but about making sure the message of farm safety is included and very much part of the conversation in their classrooms, at home and in their community.”

IFA President Tim Cullinan, who supports the programme, said it is playing an important role in changing the culture around farm safety.

“The school setting – whether in the classroom or remotely – is an excellent approach to reinforce an essential message. Recognising champions in the classroom instils a message the children can take with them through their lives,” he said.