Limerick mart report: Pedigree Angus sell for up to €4,700

2,200 stock sold at Kilmallock Mart this week with a very strong trade for every type of animal.

On Monday, bullocks sold for up to €1530 each or €2.67 per kg. Weanling bulls hit €1290 a head or €3.00/kg. Dry cows made up €1520 each or €2.16/kg. Dry cows are a mighty trade at the moment. Heifers hit €1440 each or €3.28/kg. Up to €490 was paid in the calf ring this week. Sucklers cows hit €1500 per unit. Dairy stock sold for up to €1860 each on Tuesday last. On Saturday, the Cooltomin pedigree Angus Herd sold for up to €4700 for Cows with Calves at foot.

This Saturday, April 24, the Irish Angus Munster branch bull sale will take place at 1pm. Catalogue available on the Irish Angus Munster branch website irishangusmunsterbranch.ie

As marts are big, we ask vendors to bring stock as early as possible.

BULLOCKS

Lot 47, 1 Belgian Blue 360kg €960; lot 46, 5 Angus 394kg €900; lot 63c, 2 Herefords 365kg €760; lot 38d 1 Friesian 380kg €710; lot 63b, 2 Herefords 355kg €680; lot 57, 8 Angus 536kg €1210; lot 34a, 5 Limousins 489kg €1200; lot 47a, 1 Belgian Blue 465kg €1150; lot 43c, 2 Herefords 483kg €1060; lot 42, 5 Friesians 537kg €1030; lot 53b , 4 Friesians 538kg €1020; lot 52b, 1 Angus 675kg €1530; lot 43d, 1 Angus 620kg €1410;lot 38c, 2 Hereford 628kg €1350; lot 62 3 Friesians 665kg €1340; lot 58a, 1 Angus 555kg €1280; lot 58, 4 Friesians 591kg €1240; lot 36a, 3 Herefords 575kg €1210.

WEANLING BULLOCKS

Lot 24c, 4 Herefords 506kg €1040; lot 14, 3 Charolais 460kg €1030; lot 14b, 2 Limousin 408kg €930; lot 21b, 3 Herefords 415kg €900; lot 19, 2 Angus 400kg €890; lot 32a, 2 Charolais 350kg €870; lot 14a, 4 Limousin 325kg €870; lot 10, 7 Herefords 323kg €810; lot 28, 5 Friesians 347kg €610.

WEANLING BULLS

Lot 800a, 1 Charolais 640kg €1290; lot 800b, 1 Hereford 540kg €1130; lot 801, 1 Limousin 400kg €860; lot 802, 1 Charolais 210kg €630; lot 801d, 1 Hereford 270kg €590; lot 804, 5 Friesians 230kg €430.

DRY COWS

Lot 113e, 1 Limousin 395kg €780, lot 118a, 1 Friesian 495kg €730; lot 106, 1 Hereford 445kg €690; lot 101a, 1 Limousin 630kg €1360; lot 118b, 1 Friesian 585kg €1050; lot 121b, 1 Aubrac 595kg €1020; lot 120b, 1 Friesian 530kg €1000; lot 108d;1 Limousin 715kg €1520; lot 103c, 1 Friesian 795kg €1400; lot 116e, 1 Friesian 715kg €1180; lot 102f, 1 Friesian 705kg €1170; lot 118e, 1 Angus 655kg €1130.

HEIFERS

Lot 403 3 Angus 343kg €800, lot 416, 7 Angus 341kg €790; lot 403a, 3 Angus 328kg €780; lot 425d, 1 Limousin 280kg €730; lot 410e, 5 Simmentals 310kg €660; lot 421a, 5 Herefords 316kg €640; lot 427f, 1 Charolais 195kg €640; lot 408, 1 Limousin 490kg €1170; lot 401a, 1 Angus 475kg €1060; lot 406b, 1 Angus 490kg €1060; lot 420d, 3 Angus 462kg €990; lot 410c, 2 Simmentals 403kg €940; lot 408a, 1 Sailear 425kg €940; lot 420c, 2 Herefords 455kg €930; lot 423e, 1 Hereford 600kg €1270; lot 401, 1 Belgian Blue 570kg €1250; lot 430e, 1 Angus 560kg €1230; lot 401f, 1 Limousin 525kg €1180; lot 418, 3 Angus 527kg €1150; lot 418d, 1 Angus 650kg €1440.

SUCKLER COWS

Lot 2055, a5-year Charolais and Charolais heifer calf €1500, lot 2056 11-year Simmental and Charolais heifer calf €1460. Other suckler prices €1380 etc.

CALVES

Lot 5175, 4-week Belgian Blue heifer €490, lot 6070, 2 Hereford bulls 10 weeks €380, lot 1003, 8-week Friesian heifer €380; lot 114, 2 Hereford bulls 3 weeks old €355 each.

ABBEYFEALE

Lot 7, Belgian Blue bull €350, lot 23 Simmental bull €300; lot 30 Hereford bull €370; lot 49, Limousin heifer €240; lot 55 Charolais bull €590; lot 60 Belgian heifer €470; lot 68 Belgian blue bull €480; lot 72, Angus bull €360; lot 75 Hereford bull €365; lot 117 Hereford heifer €360; lot 177 Friesian bull €95; lot 206 Friesian bull €210. Great demand for all types of calves.

DROMCOLLOGER

Lot 75, Hereford bull €380, lot 79, 1 Hereford heifer €315; lot 29, Angus bull €315; lot 76,1 Hereford heifer €310; lot 51, 1 Hereford heifer €280.