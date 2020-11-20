Adare’s SAMCO lands Kverneland dealership

SAMCO was born in Adare, went global with their innovative 3 in 1 film laying machine but is now returning to their roots.

The Shine family has signed an exclusive agreement with Kverneland to be their main dealer for County Limerick. Kverneland offers a huge range of machinery from the famous plough, to sprayers, mowers, rakes, tedders, sowers, cultivators, balers and many more types of machinery which will be on offer in Adare.

The new showroom will be a separate part of SAMCO’s €4 million state-of-the art manufacturing facility in Adare.

Matthew Shine, SAMCO sales director, said the venture will bring a breath of fresh air to County Limerick, offering farmers a full range of world renowned agricultural equipment, along with a full range of spare parts and back up service.

SAMCO is already hugely successful with an instantly recognisable name in Ireland and from the fields of Chile to fields of China so why have they decided to go down this dealership route with Kverneland?

“Agriculture, like most industries, is changing very fast and there are so many opportunities arising. Many people will agree Country Limerick is an intensive dairy region poorly served in regards to machinery dealerships compared to other counties. Over many generations of farming in Limerick and offering a first class agricultural contracting service to local farms we felt that by having our own dealership, we would be adding key value to our existing business.

“We have dealt with the Kverneland brand for over 20 years as we use components in our innovative SAMCO 3 in 1 film laying machine. With our wealth of expertise in farming, contracting and manufacturing we believe we can offer not only a top class range of machines but also advise on using those machines to the best of their abilities,” said Matthew.

The Kverneland brand is famous in the world of ploughing but they have diversified over the years.

“I think it’s safe to say everyone thinks of the plough when they hear of Kverneland but they have moved into many types of other machinery over the years, either by developing new machines in house or by acquisition.

“Today Kverneland offers a huge range of machinery from the famous plough, to sprayers, mowers, rakes, tedders, sowers, cultivators, balers and many more types of machinery which will be on offer here at SAMCO. Kverneland now encompasses many other brands including McConnel hedgecutters, Vicon fertilizer spinners and SiloKing feeder wagons,” said Matthew.

They have been open for business since November 1 but unfortunately due to lockdown there was no big launch party.

“Like any new project you are never truly finished doing up the stores and moving machinery around. We still have work to do but we are very much open and we look forward to welcoming everyone to our new store and showroom. We always had a plan to use a part of our new €4m facility for new projects and this is where SAMCO Agri Sales was born,” said Matthew.

And the Kverneland dealership may not be the last partnership deal SAMCO makes.

“It is very common that if you are selling machinery in Ireland you are connected or associated to a tractor brand. We have nothing on the cards yet but are in negotiations with a tractor brand but it will be a couple of months before we take a firm decision on that.

“Because machine manufacturing is in our DNA, with our wealth of experience and first class staff we firmly believe that for any maintenance or large repair task we can apply our knowledge in a cost effective way to service the farming community and public alike,” concludes Matthew.