'Positive sign' as 133 new vets are registered by Veterinary Council of Ireland

The Veterinary Council of Ireland has says 133 new vets and 48 new veterinary nurses have been added to its register so far in 2020.

The statutory body, which is responsible for the regulation and management of the practice of veterinary medicine and veterinary nursing in the state, welcomes its new registrants and believes this influx of talent will benefit animal health and welfare.

The total current number of vets and veterinary nurses on the Veterinary Council register is 2,938 and 1,019 respectively.

Four of the new vets and two of the new vet nurses on the register are from county Limerick.

The council predicst that increasing numbers of Irish veterinary students qualifying in universities abroad, as well as increasing numbers of foreign vets registering to practice in Ireland, will help to meet the growing demand for large animal vets in rural areas.

Of the 133 newly registered vets, 50 were awarded their Bachelor of Veterinary Medicine Degree from University College Dublin (UCD).

Twenty-five vets were awarded their qualification from the University of Veterinary Medicine in Budapest, 11 were awarded their qualification from the University of Life Sciences in Warsaw and eight were awarded their qualifications from various universities throughout the United Kingdom.

The remaining vets received their qualifications from other universities abroad.

Of the newly registered veterinary nurses, 35 received their veterinary nursing qualification from UCD, three received their qualification from Letterkenny Institute of Technology; three from Athlone Institute of Technology, two from Saint John’s College Cork, with the remaining five receiving their qualifications overseas.

Vets from throughout Europe are eligible to register with the Veterinary Council of Ireland through the Professional Qualifications Directive, which facilitates the free movement of veterinary practitioners within the EU through the mutual recognition of professional qualifications.

“The high number of newly registered vets this year is a positive sign for the profession and shows growth in the veterinary industry," says Veterinary Council of Ireland CEO and registrar Niamh Muldoon.

"It is the council’s hope that the influx of new vets will help to meet the demands and recruitment challenges experienced by some under-serviced rural areas, particularly relevant to large animal practices. In order to address the issue of vet shortages, the Veterinary Council is analysing data and plans to conduct further research to inform possible solutions to this issue,” she added.