Firm seeks applications for 'Milk Recorder Contractors' roles in Limerick

Munster Bovine is a market leader in the provision of cattle breeding and herd management services with a commitment to adding value. We are currently seeking part time flexible

Milk Recorder Contractors

Locations: Galbally & Kilmallock Co.Limerick

The purpose of the role is to visit the herd owner at milking time both morning and evening, record the volume of milk on the handheld for each cow and take a sample for analysis.

The main responsibilities include:

Providing an efficient Milk Recording service to herd owners.

Ensuring all information is entered correctly in the handheld device

To be professional at all times to ensure customers continue with Milk recording.

To be self-managed and show a high level of initiative.

Ensuring that any equipment/ vehicle and/ or personal protective clothing entering farms is physically and hygienically clean. The equipment meters and data handlers must also be fully charged and operational.

Ensure prompt uploading and downloading of data to the ICBF database in line with company guidelines.

Dropping samples to the laboratory for testing. Turnaround times must be minimised – same day where possible. Storage adds delays and is to be avoided.

Ensure any problems are dealt with expeditiously and to the customers’ satisfaction.

Ensuring that storage and handling of equipment is such that the equipment is protected and its integrity and accuracy is maintained.

Actively promoting Milk Recording and Munster Bovine services in your area

Each individual must ensure that their own personal hygiene and appearance is always to a professional and exceptional standard.

Applicants for this position must possess:

Full clean driving license and own transport required

Basic IT skills

Friendly, outgoing and self-motivated

Attention to detail

This role involves commitment to work to the demands of the business as required

*Attractive remuneration rates on offer*

Interested candidates should forward a copy of their cover letter and up-to-date CV in strictest confidence to Denise Murphy, HR Officer at careers@munsterbovine.ie. Closing Date Friday June 12 2020.

Munster Bovine is an equal opportunities employer