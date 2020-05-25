Over 1,000 cattle sold 'online' at mart

In the last week 1,000 cattle were sold online to 178 buyers - many not at Kilmallock Mart.

Prices at all sales were “on fire” with up to €3.27 per kg paid. At the bullock sale on Monday up to €1330 per head or €2.47 per kg was paid. On Wednesday, dry cows sold for up to €1330 each or €2.00 per kg. Heifers hit €1160 a head or €2.58 per kg.

On Friday 500 calves were in huge demand with up to €470 paid for strong calves, with young ones making up to €350.

At the organic sale on Saturday 100 cattle sold for up to €1250 each or €3.27 per kg. This was one of the dearest organic sales ever held in Kilmallock.

All cattle have to be pre-booked please ring 063 98050 for bullocks / calves and 087 3794451 for heifers / dry cows. Anyone wishing to view cattle have to make an appointment to do so, limited spaces are available please ring 063 98050 bullocks / calves and 087 3794451 for heifers / dry cows to be guaranteed a time slot. All clients should make sure to register their details to view sales and purchase cattle by logging on to livestock-live.com website.

BULLOCKS

Lot 2a, 1 Limousin 390kgs €830; lot 30, 7 Herefords 389kgs €800; lot 51a, 6 Aberdeen Angus 358kgs €750; lot 5a, 2 Herefords 318kgs €660; lot 8a, 3 Aberdeen Angus 315kgs €630; lot 32, 5 Herefords 286kgs €620; lot 50,4 Friesians 336 kgs €590; lot 13a, 2 Herefords 195kgs €470; lot 21a 5 Charolais 545kgs €1090; lot 47a, 3 Herefords 530kgs €1090; lot 26a, 2 Charolais 473kgs €1080; lot 2b, 4 Limousins 493 kgs €1070; lot 26, 2 Charolais 440kgs €1030; lot 2, 3 Limousin 440kgs €990; lot 15, 5 Friesians 492kgs €950; lot 3a, 6 Limousins 428kgs €900; lot 24a, 1 Belgian Blue 650kgs €1330; lot 24b, 1 Hereford 655kgs €1230; lot 43, 7 Aberdeen Angus 605kgs €1230; lot 53b, 1 Hereford 575kgs €1220; lot 23c, 5 Hereford 616kgs €1200; lot 24, 5 Aberdeen Angus 613kgs €1190; lot 53, 3 Aberdeen Angus 552kgs €1190; lot 45c, 4 shorthorn 568kgs €1130; lot 44a, 3 Friesians 572kgs €1040.

WEANLING BULLS

Lot 804, 4 Charolais 334kgs €730 (€2.18 per kg); lot 806, 1 Limousin 310kgs €720 (€2.32 per kg); lot 805a, 3 Simmentals 323kgs €710 (€2.19 per kg); lot 801a, 1 Belgian Blue 300kgs €670 (€2.23 per kg); lot 805, 3 Simmentals 263kgs €630 (€2.39 per kg) lot 802, 3 Limousin 293 kgs €590 (€2.01 per kg); lot 802a, 5 Limousin 243kgs €530 (€2.18per kg); lot 806a, 1 Aberdeen Angus 150kgs €370 (€2.46 per kg).

DRY COWS

Lot 119, 1 Limousin 455kgs €680; lot 158 , 1 Simmental 595kgs €1180, lot 162 2 Saler 605kgs €970; lot 157 1 Simmental 520kgs €950; lot 165 1 Friesian 630kgs €900; lot 138 1 Friesian 620kgs €890, lot 154 1 Charolais 820 kgs €1300; lot 128, Limousin 715kgs 1150; lot 123, 1 Friesian 825 kgs €1150; lot 109, 1 Montbeliarde 800kgs €1140; lot 144, 1 Friesian 765kgs €1100; lot 159, 710kgs €1090.

HEIFERS

Lot 410A, 1 Limousin 330kgs €800, lot 409, 4 Limousin 295kgs €760; lot 404a, 1 Aberdeen Angus 345kgs €690; lot 411a, 3 Aberdeen Angus 322kgs €650; lot 407a, 5 Herefords 300kgs €640; lot 412, 2 Herefords 280kgs €630; lot 415, 8 Aberdeen Angus 497kgs €1080; lot 413b, 1Blonde 465kgs €990;lot 405c, 1 Simmental 480kgs €980; lot 402, 1 Aberdeen Angus 475kgs 4980; lot 416, 6 Herefords 481kgs €950; lot 413a, 1 Blond 425kgs €860; lot 414; 1 Charolais 545kgs €1160; lot 402b; 1 Hereford 565kgs €1080; lot 418, 1 Saler 500kgs €1060; lot 421, 1 Aberdeen Angus 580kgs €1050; lot 402a, 1 Hereford 520kgs €1040.

CALVES ON FRIDAY

Lot 19h, 2 Montbeliarde heifers 15 weeks €465 each; lot 32a, 8 week Belgian Blue heifer €415; lot 2, 2 Aberdeen Angus bulls 10 weeks €375 each; lot 2b, 2 Aberdeen Angus heifers 8 weeks €365 each; lot 11, 4 Aberdeen Angus bulls 7/8 weeks old €320 each; lot 406, a 5 week old Aberdeen Angus Bull €245; lot 1 a 6 week old Limousin Heifer €245.

ORGANIC SALE HEIFERS

Lot 400 ,2 Aberdeen Angus 755 kgs €1250, lot 412, 1 Aberdeen Angus 475kgs €1150; lot 407, 2 Limousin 413kgs €1080; lot 411, 1 Limousin 340kgs €920; lot 409, 2 Aberdeen Angus 343kgs €910; lot 411a, 1 Limousin 330kgs €890; lot 403, 6 Herefords 267kgs €690; lot 401, 1 Charolais 205kgs €570.

BULLOCKS

Lot 1d, 1 Simmental 450kgs €1100; lot 5, 4 Herefords 409kgs €1060; lot 7, 1 Limousin 435kgs €1040; lot 1a, 2 Simmental 330kgs €900; lot 7a, 1 Limousin 325kgs €890; lot 8 , 2 Aberdeen Angus 330kgs €890; lot 8a, 2 Aberdeen Angus 318kgs €880; lot 2b, 5 Herefords 267kgs €720; lot 9a , Speckle 205kgs €670.