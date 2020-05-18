Mart facilitates 1,000 cattle sold online

ONE thousand cattle were sold online at three sales in the last week at Kilmallock Mart.

The online system is proving a huge success with buyers bidding for stock from all over the country.

On Friday, May 8, calves sold for up to €375 each.

On Monday, May 11, young bulls made up to €980 each or €2.61 per kg. Light bullocks hit €900 each or €2.80 per kg. Bullocks over 400kgs sold for up to €1240 each or €2.38 per kg.

Last Wednesday, May 6, dry cows made up to €1300 each or €1.85 per kg. Heifers made up to €1190 a head or €2.52 per kg.

The North Munster Bull sale is on this Thursday, May 14, while on this Saturday May 16 an organic sale takes place.

All cattle have to be pre-booked - please ring 063 98050. Anyone wishing to view cattle have to make an appointment to do so, limited spaces are available please ring 063 98050 to be guaranteed a time slot. All clients should make sure to register their details to view sales and purchase cattle by logging on to livestock-live.com website.

BULLOCKS

Lot 15d 1 Limousin 380kgs €900; lot 9a l blondes 376kgs €890; lot 15e, 1 Limousin 340kgs €850; lot 29, 4 Aberdeen Angus 373kgs €850; lot 44a, 2 Limousin 310kgs €800; lot 42, 4 Limousins 280kgs €780; lot 41,4 Friesians 355 kgs €680; lot 25 b, 3 Herefords 312kgs €660; lot 26a 4 Simmentals 281kgs €620; lot 35, 7 Aberdeen Angus 189kgs €480; lot 10, 5 Charolais 524kgs €1210; lot 10a, 4 Limousins 483 €1100; lot 31a, 2 Charolais 425kgs €1010; lot 18a, 2 Friesians 545kgs €940; lot 36, 1 Limousin 410kgs €930; lot 34 7 Friesians 499kgs €870; lot 27a, 1 Charolais 620kgs €1240; lot 6c, 2 Aberdeen Angus 610kgs €1150; lot 18b, 1 Hereford 580kgs €1130; lot 17b, 5 Friesians 585kgs €1030.

WEANLING BULLS

Lot 801c, 1 Limousin 470kgs €980 (€2.08 per kg); lot 801, 1 Aberdeen Angus 495kgs €890 (€1.79 per kg); lot 801d, 1 Charolais 330kgs €750 (€2.27 per kg); lot 810, 3 Aberdeen Angus 342kgs €720; lot 804, 10 Limousins 230kgs €600 (€2.60 per kg) lot 805, 11 Aberdeen Angus 225 kgs €460 (€2.04 per kg); lot 809b, 3 Friesians 213kgs €400 (€1.87 per kg).

DRY COWS

Lot 100 1 Blond 615 kgs €990; lot 124 1 Friesian 645kgs €870; lot 119, 1 Friesian 615kgs €800, lot 102 1 Saler 555kgs €800, lot 125, 1 Friesian 550kgs €760; lot 128 1 Friesian 440kgs €590; lot 101, 1 Limousin 700kgs €1300; lot 107, 1 Fr 660kgs €710.

HEIFERS

Lot 418 ,2 Limousin 348KGS €820, lot 408a, 1 Limousin 305kgs €770; lot 422a, 1 Belgian Blue 315kgs €670; lot 413, 4 Aberdeen Angus 316kgs €650; lot 421, 5 Aberdeen Angus 288kgs €620; lot 407, 1 Charolais 475kgs €1040; lot 404a, 1 Belgian Blue 485kgs €970; lot 406c, 1 Hereford 470kgs €960; lot 419c, 1 Limousin 380kgs €950, lot 407b, 1 Charolais 410kgs €890; lot 422c, 1 Hereford 370kgs €770; lot 404b, 1 Hereford 550kgs €1160; lot 416b, 1 Charolais 515kgs €1080; lot 410, 2 Herefords 553kgs €1040; lot 404, 6 Aberdeen Angus 510kgs €1040; lot 410a 1 Hereford 670kgs €1190.

CALVES ON FRIDAY

Lot 34b, a 6 week old Belgian Blue heifer €375; lot 2d, a 6 week old Hereford Bull €350, lot 8 , 2 Herefords heifers 3 weeks old €345 each, lot 34 a 5 week old Belgian Blue bull €330, lot 2 f, 4 Hereford bulls 5-6 weeks old €275 each, lot 8c a 3 week old Friesian bull €240.