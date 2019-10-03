Geary's to host Kramer 'driving day' at Limerick Racecourse

GEARY's Garage suppliers of Kramer telehandlers, wheel loaders and telescopic wheel loaders, are hosting a Kramer Driving Day on Wednesday October 9th at Limerick Racecourse, the event will include live working demonstrations and the opportunity for customers to test drive a wide range of our Kramer models.

Kramer are a popular solution for the agricultural industry due to their unbeatable manoeuvrability, high level of functionality and performance. The Kramer range is Ideal for lots of applications around the farm making easy work of everyday tasks such as feeding, lifting etc.

With their all-round visibility and high level of stability the Kramer range provides a safe and efficient solution for the farmyard, whether you’re cleaning pens, moving feed or loading materials, Kramer will allow you to maximize the productivity of your operation.

In addition to the live working demonstrations we will also have 0% finance available on all models on the day, for those interested in attending they can join us between 10am and 4pm on Wednesday October 9th at Limerick Racecourse or for further information contact us on 063 87004.