Limerick Show celebrates 90th year in style this weekend

THE 90th Limerick Show makes a welcome return in 2019.

Limerick’s largest family and agricultural festival returns to the racecourse on Sunday, August 25.

Up to 15,000 visitors, 1,000 competitors and 150 trade exhibitors will descend on Limerick Racecourse to experience a unique event which aims to bring the people of Limerick City and County together.

FOOD VILLAGE

A bigger and better food village will showcase the very best of local food produce. Supported by Local Enterprise Office Limerick and themed Limerick Food Experience at Limerick Show, local producers will have foods for you to sample and purchase, such as honey, farmhouse cheese and vegan cakes right through to a number of producers who will also be selling hot food.

Four Limerick chefs will also run cookery demonstrations; Ross Kelly from Rossi’s Restaurant, Donal O’Sullivan of The Woodlands House Hotel, Tom Flavin from The Strand Hotel and Eoin Sheehan of Country Munch. It’s sure to be a feast for the senses!

ENTERTAINMENT

There will be a range of music and dance attractions on the day, including a full three hours of music and dancing by some of the greats of Irish musical entertainment. Shaun O’Dowd makes a welcome return this year and some new music includes the legendary Gina & the Champions, Ronan Collins, Gerard Quilligan, Limerick 95FM’s J.P Dillon and DJ Brian. There is also a jiving competition so get those dancing shoes ready.

KIDZ ZONE

In addition to the diverse agricultural programme, the Kids Zone will be hugely popular again this year. Enjoy Ger’s Animal Farm with dogs, kittens, piglets, lambs, rabbits, ducklings, chickens, you name it.... he's got it!

There are also bouncy castles, face painting, kids disco and when the little ones get tired they can hop on the kiddies train and catch a lift around the show grounds. Did you know that kids get free entry to the show? So there really is no excuse to leave the kids at home! Adult tickets are great value at €10 this year.

DOG SHOW

The dog show is always a star attraction on the day, with classes for best trick, best groomed, fancy dress, the rescue dog, puppies, veterans and much more. A usually highly entertaining part of the show for dog lovers!

...MORE ENTERTAINMENT

New this year is a fashion show with the Celia Holman Lee agency and hosted by Celia. Local Limerick boutiques will showcase some of their best, modern attire for you to peruse at your leisure.

For those new to sheep shearing, there is a demonstration as well as a wool weaving demonstration. Something new for you to enjoy!

Visitors can shop to their hearts content and enjoy the produce at the indoor and outdoor retail village; artisan food stalls, home improvement, art & crafts, farm machinery and lots more.

CATTLE AND HORSES

The very best cattle in the country will be on display at the racecourse where normally horses take centre stage.

Limerick Show is renowned for showcasing the best of Irish horse breeding. This year is no exception as one of the special features is a Festival of Irish Breeding presented by the Traditional Irish Horse Association. This incorporates the famous Limerick Lady and Matron Championships. The TIHA Hunter Equitation class makes a return this year. This is aimed at encouraging a higher standard of production of traditionally-bred horses aged five and upwards.

Other attractions include the wide range of competitions including show jumping, cattle, horse and pony showing, sheep, goats, poultry, arts and craft, photography, baking and horticulture exhibits.

Limerick City and County are being represented by Heritage, Culture and Tourism stands for attendees to peruse.

There will be two free shuttle buses to the show, leaving from outside Brown Thomas Limerick at 11am and 2pm.

For further enquiries, please contact Limerick Show's Donie O’Connor 087 1458018.