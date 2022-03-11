Minister Eamon Ryan to discuss Climate Action Plan with councillors during visit to Limerick

Minister Eamon Ryan attended a public meeting at LPYMA last night | PICTURE: Twitter / @EamonRyan
THE MINISTER for Transport, Climate, Environment & Communications will meet with members of the local authority this morning to discuss the government's Climate Action Plan.
Eamon Ryan will attend a special meeting of Limerick City and County Council which is due to begin at County Hall in Dooradoyle at 9.30am.
The Plan, which was launched last November and which runs to 200 pages, provides a detailed plan for taking decisive action to achieve a 51% reduction in overall greenhouse gas emissions in Ireland by 2030 and setting the country on a path to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.
It has been criticised in some quarters and several councillors are expected to raise concerns about what is proposed during the council meeting.
The Green Party Leader, who attended a public meeting at the LYPMA hall in the city last night, will also visit Moyross, TUS Moylish, University of Limerick and Annacotty Weir during today's visit to Limerick.
