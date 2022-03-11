Search

11 Mar 2022

Minister Eamon Ryan to discuss Climate Action Plan with councillors during visit to Limerick

Minister Eamon Ryan to discuss Climate Action Plan with councillors during visit to Limerick

Minister Eamon Ryan attended a public meeting at LPYMA last night | PICTURE: Twitter / @EamonRyan

Reporter:

David Hurley

11 Mar 2022 8:30 AM

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

THE MINISTER for Transport, Climate, Environment & Communications will meet with members of the local authority this morning to discuss the government's Climate Action Plan.

Eamon Ryan will attend a special meeting of Limerick City and County Council which is due to begin at County Hall in Dooradoyle at 9.30am.

The Plan, which was launched last November and which runs to 200 pages, provides a detailed plan for taking decisive action to achieve a 51% reduction in overall greenhouse gas emissions in Ireland by 2030 and setting the country on a path to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

It has been criticised in some quarters and several councillors are expected to raise concerns about what is proposed during the council meeting.

Sanctions placed on Russian oligarch who part owns Aughinish Alumina plant in Limerick

The Green Party Leader, who attended a public meeting at the LYPMA hall in the city last night, will also visit Moyross, TUS Moylish, University of Limerick and Annacotty Weir during today's visit to Limerick. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media