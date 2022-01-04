Search

04 Jan 2022

Limerick householders urged to recycle their Christmas Trees this new year

David Hurley

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

HOUSEHOLDERS across Limerick are being encouraged to dispose of their real Christmas trees in an environmentally friendly way following the holiday season. 

As thousands of trees will be disposed of across the city and county, the local authority has announced its recycling centres in Mungret, Kilmallock and Newcastle West will accept Christmas Trees throughout the month of January.

Real trees can also be disposed of at the Gortadroma landfill site.

In addition, Limerick City and County Council has arranged three additional collection points in the city where people can drop off their Christmas trees for recycling. 

Friday, January 7:  Our Lady of Lourdes Community Centre, Childers Road

Saturday, January 8: Watch House Cross Complex, Moyross (near the recycling banks)

Saturday, January 15: Musgrave’s Market Centre Car Park, Park Road

Each of the collection points will operate between 9.3am and 3pm and all tress will be shredded for use as bark mulch across the various parks in Limerick. 

