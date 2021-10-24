County Limerick Tidy Towns group to host free waste awareness seminar

KILMALLOCK Tidy Towns is celebrating Reuse Month by hosting a waste awareness seminar on the 3Rs - Reduce, Reuse and Recycle.

The free event, which is being held in collaboration with Limerick City and County Council, takes place in the Deebert House Hotel on Wednesday next, October 27 at 7.30pm.

Reducing means choosing to use things with care to reduce the amount of waste generated. Reusing involves the repeated use of items or parts of items which still have usable aspects, while recycling resources when choosing goods or disposing of them.

It is estimated that one third of all food produced goes to waste and that the biggest items going to waste are bread and meat.

The presentation will be given by Sinead McDonnell, Environmental Awareness Officer with Limerick City and County Council, who will give an overall view on waste segregation and waste disposal

It's hoped that those who attend will at least and you will go away with a clear view as to what to put into the correct bin.

Commenting on the seminar, Ben O’Sullivan, Chair of Kilmallock Tidy Towns Group said: “To kick off the evening we will have the prizes for the Best Kept Business Premises and The Most Improved Business Premises. The adjudicators will be present to announce the winners kindly sponsored by Ryan’s Supervalu Kilmallock who will also be present to present the prizes. All in all a most interesting evening assured and I would encourage anyone who is interested in helping keep Kilmallock and surrounding areas tidy and promoting the 3Rs to attend.”