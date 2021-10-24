Search

24/10/2021

Limerick University is leading Europe's fight for carbon neutrality

Limerick University to become climate leaders in helping EU achieve climate neutrality

Members from partner EU states at the REMARKABLE launch at TUS campus in Thurles

LIMERICK’s Technological University of the Shannon: Midlands Midwest launched a €1.7m European Climate Leadership programme to help achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

The project, entitled REMARKABLE, will support leaders across seven European countries to help progress towards carbon neutrality.  

REMARKABLE aims to achieve carbon neutrality by reaching net zero greenhouse gas emissions across all EU states by cutting emissions, protecting natural environments, and investing in sustainable technologies.

This goal is set out in the European Green deal and written into European Climate Law.

Partners from a mix of universities, government and energy agencies from the six partner countries of Austria, Croatia, France, Sweden, Slovenia and Spain travelled to Ireland to officially kick off the project. 

Senior Project Officer at TUS, Darren Barry stated:

“REMARKABLE is a top-down, bottom-up project that will identify leaders and provide a roadmap to help achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

“Our project partnerships are integral to continuing TUS's leading role in climate action and it was wonderful to meet our partners from across Europe here in Thurles for the launch of this extremely important project."

REMARKABLE will run until 2024 and identify existing leaders in climate action; and through a Climate Leadership Programme (CLP), will build new leadership capacity in seven countries, inclusive of their public authorities.

The project will also develop a suite of tools including consortiums and digital tools to support leaders. 

The REMARKABLE CLP will also facilitate the creation of 60 Roadmaps for public authorities aiming for climate neutrality by 2050.

These roadmaps will allow climate leaders to translate strategic aspirations and policy ambitions into concrete and disruptive far-reaching measures, stimulating €300m investment by 2030.

“We are leading the way by highlighting the importance of sustainable climate action within all our activities,” Mr. Barry concluded.

