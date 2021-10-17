Limerick communities urged to seek funding under new Sustainability Fund

The initiative is supported by the social innovation platform ChangeX
COMMUNITIES across Limerick will have the opportunity to apply for a grant of up to €5,000 through the ‘Accenture Sustainability Challenge’ which is supported by the social innovation platform ChangeX.
The initiative is designed to provide the vital resources required by communities to kickstart sustainability projects in their own locality.
Grants of up to €5,000 are available plus, successful applicants will receive a starter resource pack, mentorship and technology tools for teams to start a sustainability project within their own community.
Entrants can choose to seek funding under six categories that have already been tested and proven to have a positive social or environmental impact within communities in Ireland.
These include creating a ‘Garden Pocket Forest’ aimed at increasing biodiversity and green space within local communities; a ‘Repair Café’, a meeting spot equipped with tools, materials, and volunteers to repair clothes, furniture, and other household items or a ‘Community Fridge’ a communal place where surplus food is shared with the local community by local businesses and individuals.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.