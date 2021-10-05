Limerick smokers urged have their say as innovative 'ballot box' initiative is rolled out

LIMERICK smokers can now have their say on whether they think the Liam MacCarthy Cup will return to the county next year through a novel “ashtray voting system.”

The newly installed ‘ballot box bins’ on Bedford Row are sure to ignite some impassioned flames amongst the public as Limerick City and County Council looks to put out the fire that is cigarette butt litter throughout the city.

“Do you want Liam McCarthy to stay in Limerick for 2022? This is the question on the ballot box bin at the moment. Smokers choose a yes or no option by disposing of their cigarette butt in the relevant slot.

“If this butt ballot bin is successful, it will be rolled out in other areas of Limerick as we believe the Ballot Bin can bring about positive behavioural change towards our environment.” explained LCCC Environment Awareness Officer, Sinead McDonnell.

The question posed to smokers can be changed. A number of public representatives took to social media to credit its utility.

Just spotted this on Bedford Row Cigarette Litter is consistently highlighted by @LmkTidyTown volunteers and @LimerickCouncil staff as seriously littering our city. I hope people use this “Voting Ashtray” and put their litter in the bin and off our streets pic.twitter.com/6ya47R0opc — Cllr Elisa O'Donovan (@elisaodonovan) September 30, 2021

In a short video, Mayor Daniel Butler, who described cigarette butts as “a blight on our streets” said he wanted to remind the public of the dangers around smoking.

“Cigarettes are plastic based and do not biodegrade. They contain harmful chemicals that may pollute soils and waters along with your lungs.

“So, if you smoke make sure you bin your cigarette butt. Better still consider quitting and there’s lots of help out there so you can succeed.”

One helpful service highlighted by the local authority is Phone Quit Mid West – 0656865841 or @QuitMidWest.