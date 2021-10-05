Search

05/10/2021

Limerick smokers urged have their say as innovative 'ballot box' initiative is rolled out

Liam MacCarthy to stay in Limerick? - Ballot Box in City Centre

The new Ballot Box Bin located on Bedford Row

Reporter:

Cian Ó Broin

Email:

cian.obroin@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK smokers can now have their say on whether they think the Liam MacCarthy Cup will return to the county next year through a novel “ashtray voting system.”

The newly installed ‘ballot box bins’ on Bedford Row are sure to ignite some impassioned flames amongst the public as Limerick City and County Council looks to put out the fire that is cigarette butt litter throughout the city.

“Do you want Liam McCarthy to stay in Limerick for 2022?  This is the question on the ballot box bin at the moment. Smokers choose a yes or no option by disposing of their cigarette butt in the relevant slot.

“If this butt ballot bin is successful, it will be rolled out in other areas of Limerick as we believe the Ballot Bin can bring about positive behavioural change towards our environment.” explained LCCC Environment Awareness Officer, Sinead McDonnell.

The question posed to smokers can be changed. A number of public representatives took to social media to credit its utility.

In a short video, Mayor Daniel Butler, who described cigarette butts as “a blight on our streets” said he wanted to remind the public of the dangers around smoking.

“Cigarettes are plastic based and do not biodegrade. They contain harmful chemicals that may pollute soils and waters along with your lungs.

“So, if you smoke make sure you bin your cigarette butt. Better still consider quitting and there’s lots of help out there so you can succeed.”

One helpful service highlighted by the local authority is Phone Quit Mid West – 0656865841 or @QuitMidWest.

‘It’s absurd!’ Limerick TDs question Dáil rich list

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media