Learn all about composting at free Limerick event

Master composter Mike Holden
MASTER composter Mick Holden will deliver a free workshop in Limerick this Friday.
Limerick City Centre Tidy Towns, in association, with Limerick City and County Council has organsised the "All you need to know about composting" event which will take place in the recently-opened Community Garden at the Hunt Museum.
Mike Holden, of Stop Food Waste, will be on hand to introduce people to the basics of composting along with troubleshooting any questions they may have about composting.
Using compost is the foundation of maintaining healthy soil for stimulating all plant growth and creating a beautiful garden.
According to the organisers of the free event, home composting helps to reduce the amount of waste that goes to the landfill or incineration and re-uses valuable nutrients that would have otherwise gone to waste.
The All you need to know about composting talk is an action for the TidyTowns National Competition 2022 under the Sustainability Doing More with Less Category.
Entry is free and it begins at 11.30am.
