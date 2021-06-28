Irish Water warns of supply outages in Limerick villages due to 'essential works'

IRISH Water is warning of significant disruption to supplies in a number of towns and villages in West Limerick later this week.

The utility has confirmed it plans to carry out essential maintenance works on the water network in Foynes on Thursday and Friday.

It says the works will require a section of the water main to be shut off for several hours, causing supply disruption to Foynes Port, Foynes village, Shanagolden, Ballyhahill, Loughill and surrounding areas.

The works, which will be carried out by Limerick City and Council, are scheduled to get underway at 6am on Thursday and are expected to be completed by 6am on Friday. It may take a number of hours after this for normal supply to return to all customers.

Commenting ahead of the works, Ian O’Mahony, Irish Water’s Operations Lead for Limerick, said: “This maintenance and upgrade work is essential in order to safeguard water supplies to the area now and into the future. We are mobilising a number of dedicated water services crews to carry out this work in order to complete it and restore water supplies for all customers as quickly and as efficiently as possible."

Irish Water says it understands the inconvenience that water outages can have on customers and that it is working to minimise the disruption caused.

For updates, see water.ie