Council goes contactless with new water fountain at Limerick's People's Park

THE latest in a series of contactless water fountains at public locations across Limerick has been installed at the People’s Park in the city centre.

Located close to the pedestrian entrance near Barrington Street, the new bottle filling station provides clean and safe drinking water without the risk of touching high-use buttons that could increase the spread of infection.

Users can simply place a water bottle into the holder and the sensors will pick up on movement and activate the machine.

To further reduce the potential spread of pathogens the ‘no touch’ design prevents the bottle rim from coming into contact with the nozzle.

The new fountain is the fifth to be installed in Limerick with support from Healthy Ireland Fund and Limerick European Green Leaf City 2020.

The others are located at Merchant’s Quay, Limerick city; Adare Library; Kilmallock Library and Courthouse and The Square, Abbeyfeale.

A sixth water fountain has been installed in Athea on behalf of Athea Tidy Towns with funding from the Limerick Local Community Development Committee’s Community Enhancement Programme.

Welcoming the installation of the new fountain at the People's Park, Cllr Sarah Kiely, cathaoirleach of the Metropolitan District, said: “Since my election I have worked to get a water station in the People’s Park, I’m thrilled to see this becoming a reality. The People’s Park is a part of the tapestry of city life and we all have very fond memories of summer childhoods in the park. This water station is a very welcome addition for the large number of users the park every day. At present it is a hive of activity and over the last 18 months provided a fantastic space during lockdown for our city citizens.”

Anne Goggin, head of the Limerick City 2020 European Green Leaf Programme added: “Preventing the use of single use plastic bottles was an important element of Limerick City’s European Green Leaf programme for 2020. The team was delighted to fund the installation of this contactless drinking water fountain in the People’s Park."