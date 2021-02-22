Companies and organisations sought to 'sponsor' Limerick roundabouts

LIMERICK City and County Council has expanded its Roundabout Sponsorship Scheme and is seeking expressions of interest from companies and organisations.

With support from the Heritage Council and as part of Limerick’s European Green Leaf Year, the local authority has commissioned a series of pollinator and biodiversity friendly landscaping schemes for each of the prominent roundabouts.

Eight roundabouts in the city have been included in the scheme along with two in Newcastle West.

"The designs, which are all unique are intended to reflect the character of their settings, with the more rural roundabouts incorporating wildflowers and native species, while more formal designs, based on pollinator friendly perennials, have been chosen for the more urban locations," reads a briefing document published on limerick.ie.

Successful applicants will be allowed to place advertising signage on the roundabouts and Limerick City and County Council says the the scheme provides "an excellent opportunity to promote themselves".

The successful sponsors will be responsible for implementation of the initial landscaping works, in accordance with the design and specification provided by the Council, and the ongoing maintenance for three years.

The public callout is ongoing and there is no deadline for receipt of expressions of interest.

The roundabouts included in the scheme are:

Limerick City

Tipperary Road

Roxboro

Clondrinagh

Ballycummin

Greenpark

Kilmallock Road

Moylish

Corbally

Newcastle West

Old Pike Road

Arra



For more details, click here or email roundabouts@limerick.ie