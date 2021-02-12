Irish Water completes major upgrade works in Limerick village

Irish Water has announced the completion of upgrade works to the Croom Water Supply Scheme which will help ensure a clean, safe and secure supply for the area into the future.

The works comprised the development of a new production well, disinfection system and supporting infrastructure to supplement the existing supply to Croom. Bringing this additional source on stream also improves the resilience of the local water supply, particularly in times of drought.

The utiility says the development of the new source, located near the Croom bypass, will increase the volume and quality of water available for homes and businesses in the area and reduce the likelihood of unplanned supply disruption.

“The is an important upgrade of the Croom Water Supply Scheme which will help secure the supply for Croom, Banogue and surrounding areas. Combined with other related upgrades in the disinfection and telemetry systems, it will help improve the safety, security and resilience of the supply," said Paul Cremin, Irish Water’s Asset Delivery Lead.

“Croom is a growing and vibrant village and having a safe, secure water supply is essential to its ongoing development. For this reason we are very pleased to have completed this important upgrade to the water supply infrastructure in the area," he added.

Irish Water says the project is one example of how it works in partnership with Limerick City and County Council every day to address deficiencies in Limerick’s water network and safeguard water supplies for communities around the county.

Similar upgrade works are also underway in Pallasgreen, Oola and Fedamore.

The Croom works will benefit over 1,700 customers and has led to the removal of the local supply from the EPA’s Remedial Action List.