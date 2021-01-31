New 'active travel unit' to be established in Limerick

UP to 30 new jobs are to be created Limerick as part of a new initiative to support walking and cycling.

A new 'active travel unit' is to be established within Limerick City and County Council following the announcement of significant funding by the Department of Transport.

More than 200 jobs will be created across the country with those employed will be dedicated to delivering and promoting active travel.

Limerick Green Party TD Brian Leddin TD has welcomed the funding and the imminent establishment of the new unit.

’I'm pleased that Minister Eamon Ryan has committed to funding a multidisciplinary office in Limerick City and County Council to support the government’s ambitious programme to build better walking and cycling infrastructure. There will also be a Regional Design Office based in Limerick to provide technical expertise to local authorities in the Mid West Region to help them develop walking and cycling," he said.

“The new offices will be populated with professionals from a range of disciplines needed to make our roads and streets safer, healthier, and able to carry more people to where they want to go. To my mind this will bring four primary benefits to Limerick - it will make our streets more accessible to all, it will increase the health of our population by encouraging walking or cycling short journeys, it will increase economic competitiveness by helping to attract companies who want to locate in a modern city, and it will reduce both greenhouse gas emissions which harm the planet, and air pollution which harms our citizens," he added.