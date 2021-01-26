Limerick City and County Council 'disappointed' with latest IBAL litter report

LIMERICK City and County Council has expressed its disappointment at the latest Irish Business Against Litter (IBAL) report which was published earlier this week.

The report, relating to the final litter survey of 2020, shows Limerick city just failing to attain clean status, in 18th place in the ranking of 37 towns and cities.

"Limerick City has come a long way in the last number of years and has narrowly failed to regain clean status despite some improvement. The riverside environments in Limerick City deserve special mention with regard to overall presentation, creating such a positive impression within the city," read the report.

Commenting on the results of the survey, a spokesperson for Limerick City and County Council said although noted that the latest report more positive than then the previous mid-year report.

"Of the 24 sites assessed the IBAL assessor gave 13 sites an A rating, 4 a B+ rating, 3 a B, 3 receive a C rating and there was 1 D rating (the Bring Bank on the Dock Road)" said the spokesperson.

Limerick City and County Council Environmental Awareness Officer, Sinead McDonnell especially appealed to user of Bring Banks to exercise vigilance when using such facilities.

"We would ask site users of all our Bring Banks to use the sites in the manner they are meant to be used. Do not leave materials at the site if they are full and we would appreciate if you could report full Banks to our customer services. We would also appreciate if members of the public do not leave bags or boxes that you bring with you at the site. The Council will continue to tackle the issues at this site but there is no questions that support from Bring Bank users is absolutely required," she said.

Limerick City and County Council says disposable coffee cups and facemasks are a particular issue and it is appealing to citizens of all ages to please not litter.

"Litter is a behavioural issue. Changing behaviour if you litter by simply putting it in the bin will really help in our quest to keep Limerick clean," added Ms McDonnell.